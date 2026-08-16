Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 10:00 pm ET |
FS1
vs Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)
- University Stadium
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11:40
Biggest Questions Facing the NFC East Post-Draft
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0:48
Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs Minnesota (-1.5), O/U 43.5
-
1:26
Rate Bowl Picks: New Mexico vs Minnesota
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1:14
CFB Week 1 Picks: New Mexico at 14 Michigan
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-2, 185 lbs
|Birthplace: Fontana, CA
|Age: 20
|Class: Junior