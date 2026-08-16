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New Mexico • #26 • WR

KJ Cherry

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Next Game

Sat, Sep 5 @ 10:00 pm ET |
FS1
vs Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)
  • University Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NEVADA
 0-0 0-0
UNLV
 0-0 0-0
NILL
 0-0 0-0
SJST
 0-0 0-0
AF
 0-0 0-0
HAWAII
 0-0 0-0
NMEX
 0-0 0-0
UTEP
 0-0 0-0
WYO
 0-0 0-0
NDST
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-2, 185 lbs
Birthplace: Fontana, CA
Age: 20
Class: Junior