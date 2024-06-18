BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Larry O'Brien trophy after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Getty Images

After a devastating defeat in which the Dallas Mavericks forced a game 5, the Boston Celtics made a full recovery to win it all. With this victory, the Boston Celtics now have 18 championship titles under their belt, officially making them the winningest team in the NBA.

As the team celebrates its latest victory, Celtics fan gear is flying off the shelves. So get your orders in now if you want a shot at nabbing the hottest Boston Celtics fan gear of the season before it sells out.

Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room Hat

Fanatics

After a hard-fought victory, Jayson Tatum and his Celtics teammates donned this 2024 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room Hat on the court tonight. Now, you can celebrate the 18th NBA championship win while wearing the same hat.

The stylish white and gold NBA champion hat is available for preorder at Fanatics for $39.

Nike Boston Celtics NBA Finals Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Fanatics

The same T-shirt spotted on the court tonight, the official Boston Celtics NBA Finals Champions locker room T-shirt by Nike is one of the best-selling items for Celtics fans right now. Featuring the Larry O'Brien Trophy in gold with the Celtics team logo in front, you can show off your NBA champion pride all summer long in this 100% cotton T-shirt.

Preorder the Boston Celtics NBA Champions T-shirt at Fanatics for $40.

Get Jayson Tatum's 2024 NBA Finals Boston Celtics Jersey

Fanatics

Jayson Tatum was an unstoppable force on the courts this season as he chased his first NBA championship. The Celtics forward helped the team nab 64 wins over the regular season and lead them all the way to the NBA championship. Wear this statement edition Jayson Tatum jersey to cheer on the power forward to celebrate his first NBA championship victory.

The officially licensed jersey in black and green is breezy and comfortable. It comes with Jayson Tatum's name and number emblazoned on the back. The 2024 NBA Finals jersey is the perfect way to show off your Boston Celtics pride this summer.

Get the Boston Celtics Jason Tatum jersey from Fanatics for $120.

Sizes are selling out fast, so if you don't see yours at Fanatics, you can try your luck at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The special edition Bill Walton Celtics Shooting T-shirt players wore before Game 1



Fanatics

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics wore this Bill Walton Celtics shooting T-shirt during the team's pregame warmups on the court. The special edition shooting T-shirts were a tribute to the former Celtics player and basketball Hall of Famer.

Featuring Walton's name in Grateful Dead-inspired tie-dye lettering above the Celtics team logo, the NBA shooting T-shirt is a touching tribute to a legendary basketball player who was the definition of perseverance during his injury-plagued career in the NBA. All proceeds from the sale of this shirt will go to the UC San Diego Hillcrest Outpatient Pavilion Fund.

So you can cheer on the Celtics and remember a legend at the same time.

The NBA shooting T-shirt is available at Fanatics for $35.

Treat yourself to the official ball of the NBA Finals



Wilson

The Boston Celtics are now the winningest team in NBA history. So what better way to commemorate the achievement than by getting the official Wilson basketball of the 2024 NBA Finals. The limited edition basketball will serve as the perfect memento of the year Boston won its 18th championship title. It's made from genuine leather with the 2024 NBA Finals logo printed right above the Wilson brand name.

Get it from Wilson for $225.

More popular Boston Celtics fan gear