Hunter logged 14 career games with a route rate above 80% at Colorado and averaged 11 targets and 19.4 PPR points. That was the highest mark of any incoming rookie if only including games with a route rate above 80%. When allowed to be a full-time WR, Hunter turned in massive production. And even then, his primary focus was on the defensive side of the ball. That may change as a pro. If Hunter's primary focus shifts to wide receiver play, just how high can he fly? We might be about to find out. If the Liam Coen-designed infrastructure can support the No. 2 overall pick, he may just deliver historic rookie season production. Coen's offense was so Fantasy-friendly in Tampa Bay. The skill sets of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Bucky Irving and Cade Otton all were accentuated -- each enjoyed spurts of brilliant Fantasy production. Coen did not miss a beat in finding creative solutions to missed time for his star players. The offensive line and QB play probably won't play to the level of the 2024 Bucs, but the skill-position groups are electric. Brian Thomas Jr. demands defensive attention. Hunter is far too talented to leave cornerbacks on an island against in coverage, but what other choice will opposing defensive play-callers have? Hunter is worth drafting as early as Round 6.