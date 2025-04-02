Sports fans and bettors looking to take advantage of another action-packed week can do so with the latest Fanatics promo offer. Depending on which state users are in, there are two potential offers they can sign up for. One offer is $300 in bonus bets after wagering $30, while the national offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets is still available. Ahead of another loaded week for NBA, MLB, NHL and college basketball, here's how those interested in either promotion can sign up.

How to claim Fanatics promo code

Here's how users can claim the $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, which is a national promotion.

Sign up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account using your name, email address and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Fanatics operates.

Make a minimum deposit of $10.

Place a daily first bet of $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer (-450, +100, etc.). If your bet loses, you receive a bonus bet equal to the amount of your qualifying wager, up to $100 per day, for 10 consecutive days. Over the course of the 10 days, you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. You must opt into the promotion each day before placing a qualifying wager. Bonus bets are credited to your account 72 hours after your qualifying wager settles as a loss.

In select states, users are eligible for a different promotion, which gives out $300 in bonus bets after wagering $30. Here's how to claim this offer.

Sign up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account using your name, email address and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Fanatics operates.

Make a wager of $10+ on odds of -500 or longer. Users must wager $10+ every day in the first three days to receive $100 in bonus bets per day. Although the bonus bets are issued at $100 per day, they can be used in any increment (3 $100 bets, 15 $20 bets, 30 $10 bets, etc.). Bonus bets are issued 72 hours after the qualifying wager is settled.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued in both offers. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. Users who place bonus bets will only receive the winnings back, not the stake. For example, using a $5 bonus bet on a +100 wager would return $5 to the user if the bet won. For bettors looking to make a minimal investment, the second offer is more appealing if both are available. Bettors also do not have to lose a wager in the second promotion to get bonus bets, while the national promotion still requires bettors to lose a wager to receive the bonus bets.

Here's a look at how both Fanatics promo offers compare to the rest of the industry.

Sportsbook offers

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet $30, get $300 in bonus bets (select states), Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets (national) None required FanDuel

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses + $50 bonus bet CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Fanatics has two promotions going on, and users in some states will have the option of picking one or the other. The "bet and get" offer is similar to FanDuel, DraftKings and bet365. FanDuel requires a user's first bet to win, but the sportsbook is giving out $200 as opposed to $150 from DraftKings and bet365. All three platforms require less investment to get bonus bets than Fanatics.

The company's second promotion rivals BetMGM's, which is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets. While this is the largest amount of money being offered across major sportsbooks, it also does require the most investment. Users would have to wager at least $1,500 on their first bet with BetMGM to be eligible for the full amount if their bet loses. Fanatics' $1,000 No Sweat Bets promotion requires users to invest money over a period of 10 consecutive days to potentially recoup the full amount in bonus bets. Caesars has gone in a completely different direction with its promotion, offering profit boosts instead of bonus bets or bet insurance.

What to bet on in sports this week

There's no shortage of sports action as the calendar flips to April. The college basketball tournament resumes on April 5 and concludes on April 7 in San Antonio with four teams left in the bracket. The Auburn Tigers will face the Florida Gators in a conference rematch from the regular season, while the Houston Cougars meet the Duke Blue Devils in a rematch of last year's regional semifinal. All four teams were the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, making this the first tournament since 2008 where all the top seeds advanced to the last weekend.

Elsewhere on the hardwood, the NBA regular season is winding down with teams vying for playoff positioning. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, two teams that made blockbuster trades at this year's deadline, square off April 3 in a potential first-round preview. The Lakers are the current No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the No. 5 Warriors. Only three combined games separate the No. 4 seed and No. 8 seed in the West ahead of April 2 action.

On the ice, Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin is chasing down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. Ovechkin, who leads the team in goals scored, is four away from topping Gretzky's mark after scoring against the Boston Bruins on April 1.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at Fanatics, and the company offers several resources for bettors struggling in that regard. Fanatics has reality checks and timeouts while also allowing users to set limits on bets and time spent on the app. The company also allows users to restrict deposit methods. There's plenty of information on responsible gaming and self-exclusion procedures on Fanatics, along with a live chat link to connect with customer support.