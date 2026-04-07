AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 90th Masters is about to kick off in a major way with four significant feature groups who will set the tone of the competition at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. A Masters field of 91 players, at the onset of the week, still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but a fast start will be required or else hopes may be quickly dashed.

Two of the favorites at the 2026 Masters will serve as the morning's first featured group as Bryson DeChambeau, who played in the final pairing a year ago, will link up with Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele for a 10:07 a.m. ET start. Defending champion Rory McIlroy will aim to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods to win consecutive green jackets when he tees off at 10;31 a.m. alongside rising star Cameron Young and amateur sensation Mason Howell.

Jon Rahm, who has been crushing it on LIV Golf, is set to play alongside Chris Gotterup, who has been crushing it on the PGA Tour. Ludvig Åberg seeks to turn his stellar play at Augusta National into his first green jacket as the trio starts the afternoon featured group wave at 1:08 p.m. And then there's Scottie Scheffler, playing his first tournament since The Players Championship and the birth of his second child, seeking his third green jacket in five years (a feat not accomplished since Woods in 2001-02, 2005) while playing with Robert MacIntyre and the inspirational Gary Woodland at 1:44 p.m.

Take a look at the complete featured groups schedule for Thursday, as well as the set of streaming options for Round 1 below. Check out the list of 2026 Masters tee times for Round 1 as you prepare for 72 holes of tremendous golf at the nation's most pristine course.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 9

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+