Following an inconsistent start to the season, Cleveland Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie may have found his rhythm.

And McKenzie has usually been at his best against the Detroit Tigers.

Looking to continue his dominance against the visiting Tigers, McKenzie will try to help the Guardians hand their American League Central rivals a fourth consecutive loss on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

McKenzie (2-2, 4.34 ERA) was 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA in his first three 2024 starts after injuries limited him to four starts last season. However, in three starts since, he is 1-0 with a 2.81 ERA.

During Cleveland's 3-2, 10-inning victory at Houston on Wednesday, McKenzie took a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while fanning six in a season-high seven innings.

"I was just a lot more competitive," McKenzie said. "Being able to go out there and go seven strong, regardless of giving up a couple of runs, giving the team a chance to win was huge for me."

McKenzie has been exceptional against the Tigers during his career, going 3-2 with a 1.05 ERA while striking out 50 in 43 innings across seven starts.

Detroit struck out 25 times over the past two games while being swept by the host New York Yankees in a three-game set over the weekend. Though the Tigers totaled just six runs in their three contests in the Bronx, they have seen success against AL Central foes this season, going 9-4 against the division.

The Tigers should also feel confident with Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.00) scheduled to take the mound looking to build off his best outing with his new team.

Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, one of his former teams, last Tuesday, the right-hander allowed two hits and struck out a career-high 14 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, but the Tigers fell 2-1. Flaherty did not factor into the decision.

Flaherty also tied an AL record by striking out the first seven batters he faced.

"I think everything (against the Cardinals) was just a function of being in sync," said Flaherty, who has fanned 50 and walked just five over 36 innings this year. "I was able to throw the curveball whenever I wanted to. I got a little tired there at the end, but I was pretty much able to put the fastball where I wanted to, slider, curveball.

"It was one of those days where everything was in sync and working. You hope to capitalize on those days."

Flaherty is 0-1 in three career starts against the Guardians, and he has a 3.38 ERA in those contests. Cleveland star Jose Ramirez is 3-for-8 with a homer vs. Flaherty, while Josh Naylor is 2-for-3 against him.

Ramirez snapped an 0-for-19 slump with his go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Ramirez then scored on Naylor's two-run blast in the eighth of a 4-1 victory for the Guardians, who are 10 games above .500 on the season and 10-5 at home.

Flaherty won't need to face budding star left fielder Steven Kwan, batting .353, after it was reported that he will land on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson is batting .216 on the season and is 0-for-7 against McKenzie in his career. However, he was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI during Sunday's 5-2, eight-inning setback against the Yankees.

Torkelson is batting .340 (16-for-47) with three homers and five RBIs in his past 13 games vs. Cleveland.

