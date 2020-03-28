2020 MLB divisional odds, AL East predictions, best bets: Proven computer model fading Rays

In an active MLB offseason, two of the biggest shockwaves directly impacted AL East contenders. The Yankees signed ace Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal, the biggest contract ever for a pitcher. The Red Sox, meanwhile, shipped outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers for Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Yankees as the -475 favorites in the current 2020 AL East odds (risk $475 to win $100), while the Red Sox fell down the MLB odds board all the way to +1,400, well behind the Rays at +350, but ahead of the Blue Jays (+10,000) and the massive long-shot Orioles (+100,000). Before you make your 2020 MLB divisional picks, be sure to check out the 2020 AL East predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the upcoming season and released its MLB picks to win the AL East in 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.

The model's top 2020 AL East picks

The model says the Tampa Bay Rays are overvalued at +350 in the latest 2020 AL East odds and win the division in just 19.2 percent of simulations. Several key pieces of the 2019 lineup that won 96 games moved on this offseason. Outfielder Tommy Pham (.273/21/68) was traded to the Padres, while catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who showed a surprising amount of power (16 home runs) in the 92 games he played, was signed by the Braves.

And while their rotation could be among the best in the American League, the Rays don't have a defined closer heading into the season. With plenty of big bats to contend with in the AL East like Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, Tampa Bay's lack of a shutdown option at the back of their bullpen could be a fatal flaw in 2020.

How to make MLB picks on AL East champion

The model is targeting a team with a win probability that dramatically exceeds its implied odds. You can see who to back here.

Which team is the best value in 2020 AL East futures? And what does the model say about the 2020 MLB divisional chances of every team in the AL East? Visit SportsLine right now to see projected win totals, divisional odds, and playoff odds for every team in the AL East, all from an uncanny computer model that crushed its MLB picks last year.

2020 AL East odds

Yankees -475

Rays +350

Red Sox +1,400

Blue Jays +10,000

Orioles +100,000