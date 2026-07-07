Analyzing USMNT's run after World Cup exit; Top 25 MLB trade deadline candidates

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⚽ Five things to know Tuesday

⚾ Do not miss this: Top 25 MLB trade candidates

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We're less than a month away from the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and the MLB rumor mill is running wild. With that in mind, our own Mike Axisa put together a list of the top 25 MLB trade deadline candidates. The Mets have a pair of appealing starters -- and the Red Sox could move out two key arms -- but the Orioles have one of the best bats on the market in outfielder Taylor Ward.

Ward, hitting .253 with a .378 on-base percentage, plays a role that's in short supply around baseball these days.

Axisa: "Ward will be the most coveted rental bat on the trade market. He is well short of last year's 36-homer pace, but he's been a terrific on-base guy, plus his power could tick up away from the left field wall at Camden Yards. There is a shortage of quality right-handed hitting outfielders throughout baseball right now and there won't be many available at the deadline, and certainly none with Ward's pedigree and production. The O's should get a very nice return."

Here's a taste of the other names on Axisa's board:

Tarik Skubal , SP, Tigers

, SP, Tigers Freddy Peralta , SP, Mets

, SP, Mets CJ Abrams , SS, Nationals

, SS, Nationals Joe Ryan , SP, Twins

, SP, Twins Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Reds

One player who is most certainly not on the trade block is Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. The 23-year-old slugger has crushed 26 home runs, and he has powered his way into the AL MVP race.

🏈 Maye goes No. 1 in 2024 NFL redraft

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Judging an NFL Draft in its immediate aftermath is a perilous endeavor, but what about two years down the road? Hindsight is 20/20, but our own Zach Pereles conducted a redraft of the 2024 class, and two players had a fantastic case for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears shouldn't have any regrets about taking Caleb Williams at the top of the draft, but has Drake Maye been the best player from that 2024 class? After leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance, Maye gets the nod over Williams in this exercise.

Pereles: "This is a brutally close call between Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, both of whom took massive leaps in 2025. Maye, though, was truly special, leading the NFL in completion percentage and yards per attempt en route to an MVP runner-up finish. There are still questions, as his up-and-down playoff showing revealed, but the physical tools combined with the accuracy and playmaking is a tremendous combination."

Williams didn't have to wait too much longer in our redraft -- going to the Commanders at No. 2 overall. Check out the full draft here, but I'm nice enough to share a sneak peek:

16. Seahawks: Graham Barton, C, Duke

17. Vikings: Zach Frazier, C, WVU

18. Bengals: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

19. Rams: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

20. Steelers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Meanwhile, in the reality where the Bears did draft Williams, he gifted an autographed jersey to Pope Leo XIV. And in the process did Williams accidentally unveil the team's new alternate look in the process? Well, not quite.

As far as the 2026 draft class is concerned, Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is one of a few players facing immediate pressure.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🎾 Wimbledon: Quarterfinals, 8 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

⚽ World Cup: Argentina vs. Egypt, 12 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Switzerland vs. Colombia, 4 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Yankees at Rays, 6:40 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Summer League: Hawks vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Wings at Liberty, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Summer League: Thunder vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. on ESPNU