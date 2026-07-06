2024 NFL redraft: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at No. 1?

Two first-round picks from 2024 NFL Draft were unexpected additions to the normally calm June news cycle. To open the month, the Rams sent edge rusher Jared Verse -- the No. 19 overall pick -- to the Browns as part of the massive haul that brought Myles Garrett to Los Angeles.

"It was upsetting at first, but you got two choices," Verse said at his introductory press conference. "You can either work or you can give up, and I ain't never been a quitter."

Then, as June neared its close, cornerback Terrion Arnold -- selected 24th overall by the Lions -- was arrested on several felony charges. Detroit released Arnold last week shortly after he had his bond set at $1 million.

They are obviously two very different situations. Verse is still expected to be a defensive cornerstone for an NFL franchise, albeit not the one he was drafted by. Arnold is facing life in prison and may never play football again.

Today, we're revisiting the 2024 draft, which was a historic one for the game's most important position: Six quarterbacks went in the top 12 picks, the most ever. That includes signal callers at No. 1 (Caleb Williams), No. 2 (Jayden Daniels), No. 3 (Drake Maye) and No. 12 (Bo Nix) who have led their respective teams to the playoffs. It also includes the No. 8 pick, Michael Penix Jr., and the No. 10 pick, J.J. McCarthy, who have struggled.

Such is life in such an unpredictable profession. Today, we're redrafting the 2024 draft, using the following guidelines.

It is April 2024 again. All we're doing is drafting using the knowledge we've *magically* obtained about how the players in this class -- and players in this class only -- look two years into the future. That includes injuries.

Otherwise, though, it's 2024. That means teams have the same positions of need that they did on April 25, 2024. For example, the Cardinals, drafting No. 4 overall, still believe they have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray. Obviously, today, we know they no longer feel that way; Murray isn't even on the team. But back then, quarterback wasn't a need. This also plays a big role into one of the draft's biggest names falling.

We are using the same draft order as the 2024 first round.

1. Chicago Bears: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 Drafted: No. 3 overall by Patriots View Profile

Actual pick: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

This is a brutally close call between Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, both of whom took massive leaps in 2025. Maye, though, was truly special, leading the NFL in completion percentage and yards per attempt en route to an MVP runner-up finish. There are still questions, as his up-and-down playoff showing revealed, but the physical tools combined with the accuracy and playmaking is a tremendous combination.

2. Washington Commanders: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 Drafted: No. 1 overall by Bears View Profile

Actual pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The Commanders would gladly "settle" for Williams here. He took his game to another level last year by cutting way down on negative plays -- especially sacks -- and improving massively as a pocket navigator and scrambler. This is his biggest advantage over Maye, who still must improve his pressure mitigation. Williams has always taken excellent care of the ball as a passer, even during his difficult rookie year, and his out-of-structure creation is jaw-dropping.

3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 Drafted: No. 2 overall by Commanders View Profile

Actual pick: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

If this article had come at this time out last year, Daniels would likely be No. 1. Instead, he falls all the way to No. 3! (Please note extreme sarcasm here; all three of these guys are great.) Daniels' electrifying rookie season can't be forgotten, but his second-year struggles -- with injuries, a fall off in accuracy and less-than-ideal surroundings -- can't be completely overlooked, either.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Jared Verse CLE • LB • #8 Drafted: No. 19 overall by Rams View Profile

Actual pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Cardinals' depth chart entering the 2024 NFL Draft featured Michael Wilson coming off a decent but unspectacular rookie season and veterans Greg Dortch and Chris Moore as its top three receivers. Basically, it's easy to see why Arizona went with Harrison, who had starred at Ohio State and was expected to be a star in the NFL right away.

But it's not like the Cardinals were loaded at edge rusher, either, and Verse has proved to be the best at that position -- and arguably at any non-quarterback position -- in the class. Since entering the league, Verse has the NFL's second-most quarterback hurries, third-most pressures and sixth-highest pressure rate. He's a star.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Joe Alt LAC • OT • #76 Drafted: No. 5 overall by Chargers View Profile

Actual pick: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Nothing changes here for the Chargers. They desperately needed a tackle to bookend Rashawn Slater, and Alt, when healthy, has been just that. We saw first-hand last year what happened when Slater and Alt went down: It was an unmitigated disaster in front of Justin Herbert. The need was there, and the talent was there, plain and simple.

6. New York Giants: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 Drafted: No. 13 overall by Raiders View Profile

Actual pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Bowers' rookie year -- 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns -- was the best we've seen from a rookie tight end. He moves like a wide receiver. And even in an injury-derailed second year, he reminded everyone what he can do with a 12-catch, 127-yard, three-touchdown day against the Jaguars. Bowers is the rare tight end around which you can build an entire passing game, and as the NFL leans more heavily into tight ends, the Giants go tight end in this do-over.

7. Tennessee Titans: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 Drafted: No. 6 overall by Giants View Profile

Actual pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Will Levis had been OK in a short run as the Titans' quarterback near the end of 2023, and the Titans had made several moves to hopefully improve his surroundings. Adding Latham was supposed to be another step in that direction. Instead, he hasn't lived up to his billing, and Levis completely fell apart in 2024. But remember, we don't know what happens with Levis in 2024; we only know the future for the 2024 rookies. Levis, entering the 2024 draft, probably deserved a chance to be the starter, and giving him a premier wide receiver in Nabers would have certainly helped both him and, eventually, Cam Ward.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Quinyon Mitchell PHI • CB • #27 Drafted: No. 22 overall by Eagles View Profile

Actual pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

The Falcons' stunning decision to draft Penix just weeks after signing Kirk Cousins in free agency doesn't look any better in this redraft. Penix hasn't been on the field much, suffered yet another major knee injury last year and hasn't been very good when on the field. Now he's battling Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job. Instead, the Falcons land an absolute stud in Mitchell, who was an All Pro last year.

9. Chicago Bears: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Ladd McConkey LAC • WR • #15 Drafted: No. 34 overall by Chargers View Profile

Actual pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Pairing Williams with a highly regarded wide receiver made sense. But instead of going with Odunze, in this redraft, the Bears land on McConkey, whose versatility and overall skill set have impressed through two seasons. McConkey's 13 touchdown catches are the most of anyone in this class so far, and his 1,938 receiving yards are second.

10. Minnesota Vikings: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Cooper DeJean PHI • CB • #33 Drafted: No. 40 overall by Eagles View Profile

Actual pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Vikings made an aggressive move up to land McCarthy, but it simply hasn't worked so far. He missed all of his rookie year with a knee injury and most of his second season with a laundry list of ailments. When he was on the field, he was among the worst quarterbacks in the sport. Instead, the Vikings land DeJean, arguably the best slot defender in the entire NFL. He fits the modern game perfectly and would be an absolute weapon in Brian Flores' defense.

11. New York Jets: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu NYJ • OT • #74 Drafted: No. 11 overall by Jets View Profile

Actual pick: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

With aging players at both tackle spots, the Jets made the right choice here taking Fashanu, who has looked the part through two seasons. After starting his rookie year as a backup, he became a regular down the stretch of the season, and last year, he really started to put it together, especially as a pass blocker. He should only continue to improve.

12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 Drafted: No. 12 overall by Broncos View Profile

Actual pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

No notes here. The Broncos needed a quarterback after the Russell Wilson debacle, and Nix was a strong fit for Sean Payton's offense. Does he sometimes get a little too adventurous with the ball downfield? Yes. Does he sometimes play it too safe? Yes. But overall, Nix is the type of quarterback who can lead a team with a strong defense to the Super Bowl, and we might have seen it last year had he not gotten hurt.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Actual pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

What an absolutely abysmal season this was for the Raiders. Las Vegas went into the year with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as their quarterbacks, but absent a better option here, we have to look elsewhere. Bowers is also off the board. It'd be easy to go with a different pass catcher, but instead, I'd argue Murphy is the best player still available in this redraft. He has developed into one of the best, most disruptive and underappreciated interior defenders in the game.

14. New Orleans Saints: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Actual pick: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Fuaga has been largely fine for the Saints and is part of what should be one of the league's better units headed into 2026, but capable interior offensive linemen can be found later in the draft, too. Instead, the Saints pair Chris Olave with Thomas, who starred just down the road at LSU. Yes, Thomas had a down second season, but he was absolutely electric in 2024, and he should bounce back in 2026.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Laiatu Latu IND • DE • #97 Drafted: No. 15 overall by Colts View Profile

Actual pick: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu quietly made a nice jump in 2025, his first season as a full-time starter. He more than doubled his sacks (4.0 to 8.5) from his rookie year, posted a solid 14.7% pressure rate and somehow nabbed three(!) interceptions, two of which were outstanding individual plays. He's one of just two defensive linemen to post a three-interception season this century.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Graham Barton, OC, Duke



Graham Barton TB • C • #62 Drafted: No. 26 overall by Buccaneers View Profile

Actual pick: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Barton has the versatility to play pretty much anywhere on the offensive line -- he played left tackle early last year when Tristan Wirfs was on the mend -- and would have been an ideal pickup for the interior of the Seahawks' line. Seattle ended up addressing the area one year later with 2025 first-rounder Grey Zabel, so why not get a one-year jump with Murphy already off the board?

17. Minnesota Vikings: Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

Zach Frazier PIT • C • #54 Drafted: No. 51 overall by Steelers View Profile

Actual pick: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Having already drafted a defensive back (DeJean), the Vikings flip to the offensive side and nab Frazier, who is on his way to becoming one of the best centers in the league, if he's not there already. The Vikings' interior line struggles, meanwhile, have been well-documented the past two seasons.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Nate Wiggins BAL • CB • #2 Drafted: No. 30 overall by Ravens View Profile

Actual pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Bengals went with Mims, a bit of a developmental project at the time, in 2024. Guess what sunk their ship that season and last season, too? The defense. Wiggins is one of the game's very best coverage players, and he reeled in three interceptions last season while making 76 tackles. He is on a Pro Bowl trajectory and maybe even an All-Pro one.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Actual pick: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Harrison's hypothetical fall ends here after several teams with multiple standout wide receivers pass on him. Could you imagine Puka Nacua and Harrison on the same team? Yes, it might seem like an embarrassment of riches, but Sean McVay would be over the moon. Plus, there wasn't a ton behind Nacua on this wide receiver depth chart. Cooper Kupp was on his last legs in Los Angeles after two straight injured seasons.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Rome Odunze CHI • WR • #15 TAR 90 REC 44 REC YDs 661 REC TD 6 Drafted: No. 9 overall by Bears View Profile

Actual pick: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Behind the mercurial George Pickens, the Steelers really didn't have much in the way of wide receiver entering the 2024 NFL Draft, and that problem persisted all season. After Pickens, the next-leading wide receiver was Calvin Austin III, and no other wide receiver had more than 300 yards. By grabbing Odunze, the Steelers would have gotten a big, physical player who has flashed major talent when healthy.

21. Miami Dolphins: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Taliese Fuaga NO • OT • #75 Drafted: No. 14 overall by Saints View Profile

Original pick: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Fuaga finds a home in South Beach after his slight hypothetical fall. The Dolphins have had a rotating cast of characters on the offensive line the past two seasons, and even if Fuaga hasn't quite delivered on his draft position yet, he's a solid player who would fill an area of need. Also, the Dolphins ended up taking a different left tackle -- Patrick Paul -- one round later.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Kamari Lassiter HOU • CB • #3 Drafted: No. 42 overall by Texans View Profile

Original pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Remember, we're talking about the future Super Bowl champs here, so there aren't a ton of glaring needs to fill. A big reason for that title, though, was drafting Mitchell and DeJean, two absolute steals for their draft slots. The Eagles end up getting another excellent defensive back in Lassiter, who gets overshadowed thanks to Derek Stingley Jr., Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter but is a terrific player in his own right.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Ricky Pearsall SF • WR • #1 Drafted: No. 31 overall by 49ers View Profile

Original pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Pearsall has had truly rotten injury luck, including getting shot in the chest shortly before his rookie season. In this hypothetical scenario, he's in Jacksonville, and that episode -- and maybe the other injuries since -- never happen. When he's been on the field, Pearsall has flashed plenty of "wow" moments and produced some big games.

24. Detroit Lions: Calen Bullock, S, USC

Calen Bullock HOU • SAF • #2 Drafted: No. 78 overall by Texans View Profile

Original pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The first third-round pick to end up in the first round of this redraft, Bullock is a menace who tackles like a linebacker and has nine career interceptions. He can drop down into the box and play in the slot. The Lions would have a tremendous trio of Bullock, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, all players Dan Campbell loves, or, in Bullock's case, would love.

25. Green Bay Packers: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Edgerrin Cooper GB • LB • #56 Picked: No. 45 overall by Packers View Profile

Actual pick: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

The Packers ended up getting Cooper anyway, but with two years of hindsight available, he clearly should have gone higher. Cooper is one of the fastest linebackers in the game who is a freight train coming downhill. He's a really fun player to watch, and if the consistency improves, he's a potential Pro Bowler.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Dallas Turner MIN • LB • #15 Drafted: No. 17 overall by Vikings View Profile

Actual pick: Graham Barton, OC, Duke

The Buccaneers were coming off spending first- and third-round picks on defensive linemen/EDGEs (Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby) in 2023, but they triple dip here by adding Turner. Todd Bowles would love unleashing the former Alabama star on blitzes. While Turner's NFL tenure in Minnesota has been stop-and-start, he had eight sacks last year and is in line to take on a much bigger role in 2026.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas

Dominick Puni SF • OT • #77 Drafted: No. 86 overall by 49ers View Profile

Actual pick: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

The Cardinals took Verse at No. 4 overall, so there's still a hole at wide receiver on this depth chart. Unfortunately, there's not a player who really fits this draft slot. Xavier Worthy would be the closest thing to it, but I'd rather go with Puni, who has been a stalwart ever since arriving in San Francisco. The Cardinals get a much-needed boost up front.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Troy Fautanu PIT • OT • #76 Drafted: No. 20 overall by Steelers View Profile

Actual pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Chiefs' left tackle situation in 2024 was dire. Neither Wanya Morris nor rookie Kingsley Suamataia nor veteran D.J. Humphries could get the job done. Eventually, the Chiefs had to send Joe Thuney out there. Kansas City ended up getting exposed up front in the Super Bowl. In this hypothetical, though, that never happens thanks to Fautanu.

29. Dallas Cowboys: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Roger Rosengarten BAL • OT • #70 Drafted: No. 62 overall by Ravens View Profile

Actual pick: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

A tremendous athlete, Guyton's physical tools are as impressive as his inconsistencies are frustrating. Rosengarten, meanwhile, has been a solid, steady presence who hasn't missed a single game through two seasons. He would either replace Terence Steele at right tackle or switch over to left tackle in this hypothetical. Either way, he's been better than Guyton through two seasons.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Amarius Mims CIN • OT • #71 Drafted: No. 18 overall by Bengals View Profile

Actual pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

The run on offensive linemen continues here with the Ravens taking Mims, another player with massive physical upside. He'd be a great fit here, not only for need -- the Ravens ended up drafting Rosengarten in the next round -- but for adding a physical mauler to a Derrick Henry-led rushing attack.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Evan Williams, S, Oregon

Evan Williams GB • SAF • #33 Drafted: No. 111 overall by Packers View Profile

Actual pick: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Running plays that result in short gains sound boring. Not when it's Evan Williams causing them to be short gains. The Green Bay safety comes screaming down toward the line of scrimmage unlike any other player at his position, and watching it from a defensive point of view is thrilling. Plus, in San Francisco, Fred Warner would help cover up some of Williams' inconsistencies as a coverage player. Our first fourth-round pick in this redraft!

32. Carolina Panthers: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Bucky Irving TB • RB • #7 Drafted: No. 125 overall by Buccaneers View Profile

Actual pick: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Another fourth-rounder jumping to the hypothetical first round to finish off this exercise! Irving's tough 2025 shouldn't completely overshadow an excellent rookie year. His 1,514 yards from scrimmage in 2024 were sixth-most ever by a player drafted in the fourth round or later.