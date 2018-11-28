MLB rumors: Astros reportedly interested in Houston homecoming for Nathan Eovaldi
The righty is from the same town as Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan
The Houston Astros are showing continued interest in free agent Nathan Eovaldi, according to a report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Eovaldi was born in Houston and raised in Alvin, a small Texas town famous for producing another hard-throwing righty: Nolan Ryan. Eovaldi, one of the best starting pitchers available this free agency, went to the same high school as the Hall of Famer.
Ryan, who pitched for the Astros for eight seasons, currently serves as a special advisor to Houston owner Jim Crane. Back in 2015 when Eovaldi was with the Yankees and pitching for the first time in his home state, he met Ryan, who had front-row seats to watch his fellow Alvin alum log a win.
The Astros were not included on a recent list of nine teams that were reportedly in on Eovaldi. But their pursuit of Eovaldi makes sense. After getting bounced by Boston in this year's American League Championship Series, Houston is looking to reload, plus they may need to find replacements if they are to lose Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton to free agency.
The Red Sox would like to re-sign Eovaldi, but they'll have plenty of competition. David Price is making his own pitch. Price echoed the sentiments of Boston fans when he told viewers of his Twitch channel that Eovaldi "better be re-signing." Price made the announcement that he would be staying in Boston and not exercising his opt-out right before the Red Sox's World Series parade.
After Eovaldi lost his entire 2017 season to Tommy John surgery, the Boston Red Sox got him as a rental from the Tampa Bay Rays in July. Eovaldi only spent a few months with the Red Sox; he was good for Boston during the regular season, and he became a postseason legend because of his October performances, namely his performance in Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran right-hander threw 111 innings this season, accumulating a 3.81 ERA, a career-high 5.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.13 WHIP. He went 2-1 (2-0 in starts) in 22 1/3 innings during the first postseason run of his career.
