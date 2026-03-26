With the 2026 Major League Baseball season starting on Thursday, let's set the scene by talking jerseys. Specifically, let's take a moment to explore briefly which players' jerseys are the biggest sellers since the Dodgers secured their second straight World Series trophy last November.

Some of the names to come will of course number among the biggest stars not just in the game but also in all of sports, and the top seller will hardly be a surprise given his global stardom and his team's current run of success. Now, based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, here are the top 20 jersey-sellers since the end of the 2025 World Series:

Top-selling MLB jerseys entering 2026 season

Not surprisingly Ohtani leads all comers and presumably does so by a wide margin. His teammate and countryman Yamamoto at No. 2 speaks both to Yamamoto's excellence on the mound and the Dodgers' impressive global reach these days. Next comes MLB's premier slugger Judge followed by another premier slugger Raleigh, who finished second to Judge in the American League MVP vote last year.

A fixture on lists such as these year to year is the big-name player who switched teams either via free agency or trade. This time around, we have Alonso and Arenado as examples of that particular player type. Young stars? Anthony of the Red Sox and Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs -- who recently received a big-money extension with Chicago -- represent that demographic. Skenes does, too, and it says much about his star power that the small-market Pirates and their neglectful owner Bob Nutting managed to land on a list otherwise populated by bigger-name and bigger-market teams.

As for Kiké Hernández? Yes, the Dodgers are a force these days.