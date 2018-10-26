Red Sox vs. Dodgers score: 2018 MLB World Series live updates, Game 3 highlights, stats, full coverage

The World Series resumes Friday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox for the first time in the best-of-seven series. Boston has a 2-0 series lead. Teams that have won the first two games of the Fall Classic have gone on to win the series 84 percent of the time.

Boston's Rick Porcello will be making his first career World Series start Friday night. Porcello has started two games and thrown two games in relief in the postseason, and he's 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA over 10 2/3 innings. Los Angeles will send rookie right-hander Walker Buehler to the mound to start. The 24-year-old will be the youngest Dodgers pitcher to start a World Series game since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981. Buehler is searching for his first postseason victory after he came within one-third of an inning of being credited with the win in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

World Series Game 3: Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Date : Friday, Oct. 26

: Friday, Oct. 26 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET

: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles TV channel : Fox

Live stats : GameTracker

Dodgers -174/Red Sox +162

