Cody Bellinger lands on IL with hamstring strain: How injury makes Yankees' trade deadline needs even greater

The Yankees have won nine of their last 12 games, but their struggling offense has lost yet another key player. Cody Bellinger was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain on Sunday, the team announced. Spencer Jones was called up in a corresponding move. Bellinger went 16 for 43 (.372) in his last 12 games, though he has not hit a home run since June 17.

Bellinger suffered the injury legging out a double in the eighth inning of Saturday's win (NYY 3, PHI 1). He stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced in left field in the next half-inning. Here's the play:

"I've never had a hamstring (injury) before. It just feels a little tight. I really don't think it's anything too serious. I feel like it's on the smaller side," Bellinger said after the game (via MLB.com). "... I felt like it was smart to get out of there. I'll see how I wake up tomorrow and go from there. As the at-bat went on, it felt like it probably wasn't the smartest decision to stay."

The Yankees are now without their starting right fielder (Aaron Judge), their starting left fielder (Bellinger), and their starting DH (Giancarlo Stanton), in addition to several pitchers. Judge is not yet ready to resume baseball activities and seems unlikely to return before September at this point. The team has not yet provided a timetable for Bellinger's return.

Not surprisingly, the Yankees have had a real hard time scoring runs the last few weeks. They averaged 5.27 runs per game before Judge went on the injured list, fourth most in baseball. Since his injury, it's 3.98 runs per game, fifth fewest in baseball. It's been even worse the last few weeks. In their last 32 games, the Yankees have averaged only 3.25 runs per game.

The Yankees were already expected to be in the market for bullpen help, a catcher, and a right-handed platoon outfielder at the trade deadline. Depending on the severity of Bellinger's injury, they could be pushed into the market for a more everyday option. They'll lean on Jones, Jasson Domínguez, and Trent Grisham in the outfield for the time being, but that will only take you so far.

Here are a few potential outfield trade targets:

Jo Adell, Angels: The Angels are reportedly open to trading their controllable players, or at least more open to it than they have been in the past. Adell is well off last year's 37-homer pace, and he certainly won't replace Bellinger's excellent defense, but he would give the Yankees the additional righty bat they sorely need. The extra year of control would be helpful too.

Heliot Ramos, Giants: Ramos is similar to Adell in that he has big right-handed power, but he doesn't offer much else along with it. The Giants are clear sellers and there's little chance they consider Ramos untouchable, no matter what they say publicly. He will remain under team control through 2029 and would be more of a long-term add, which would be helpful with Grisham set to become a free agent after the season.

Luis Robert Jr., Mets: Robert returned from a back injury last week and has hit two long home runs. At this point, he needs to have his workload managed, meaning regular DH days and off-days. It's easy to dream on his huge power, above-average speed, and strong defense. You just can't count on him to stay on the field. Mets fourth outfielder Tyrone Taylor could be a lower-cost option. He and Robert are both rentals.

Spencer Steer, Reds: Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall recently expressed a willingness to discuss his controllable players, including Steer. There are no standout elements to his game but he's also not deficient anywhere. Steer pairs average-ish exit velocities with average-ish contact rates and slightly better than average plate discipline. He's also competent at first base and both outfield corners, and has second and third base experience as well. Steer will remain under team control through 2028.

Lane Thomas, Royals: A near-lock to get traded, Thomas is having his best year since his 28-homer, 20-steal season in 2023. He's a disciplined hitter who does his best work against lefties, and also provides some speed and defense. Thomas is a rental on a bad team, so of course he'll move. If the Yankees don't want to surrender a big prospect package for a player with multiple years of control, Thomas might be their best option.