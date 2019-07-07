Yankees vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, July 7 predictions from advanced model on 11-1 roll

The Tampa Bay Rays look for a split of their four-game series when they host the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Rays (51-39) are 6-4 in their last 10 and 7.5 games behind the Yankees (57-30) in the American League East. New York is 8-2 in its last 10 games and is 26-16 on the road this season. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field. The Rays are favored at -120 on the money line, meaning a $120 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Rays odds, down from an open of eight. Both teams have positive run differentials this season and have won over 50 games. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Yankees vs. Rays picks of your own.

The model knows the Rays have a major advantage statistically over the Yankees when it comes to pitching. Tampa Bay has an edge in ERA (3.35 to 4.17), strikeouts (864 to 802), opponents' batting average (.225 to .248), WHIP (1.23 to 1.30) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.29 to 3.00).

Offensively, center fielder Austin Meadows has been swinging a hot bat, going 4-for-11 with a double over the past three games. For the season, Meadows is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs against the Yankees. Also red-hot is outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who is 3-for-9 in the series, including two RBIs.

But just because Tampa Bay has pitched well this season does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Rays money line.

That's because the Yankees, 9-3 against the Rays this season, will send left-hander James Paxton (5-3, 4.09 ERA) to the mound. Paxton had a solid outing on Tuesday against the Mets, allowing one run in six innings. The Yankees have won three of his last four starts.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks has been red-hot in the series, going 5-for-11 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs, while Gio Urshela is 12-for-34 with three doubles and six RBIs against Tampa Bay this season. Shortstop Didi Gregorius had his seven-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. During the streak, he was 14-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

