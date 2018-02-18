2018 NBA All-Star Game: Live updates, score, highlights for LeBron vs. Stephen

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is upon us, and with it comes a new format as Team LeBron James and Team Stephen Curry square off on Sunday. Both captains were top vote-getters from each conference. They hand-picked their teams so there's some hope that it will create a little extra competitiveness.

The new format has created a few interesting on-court possibilities. Kevin Durant might have to go up against his Warriors teammates. Dwane Casey is coaching against his star duo, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Then there's the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reunion that will assuredly get some buzz.

Either way, be prepared to watch some insane highlights. The All-Star Game is all about the show and less about the game. Expect the players do something pretty cool during the game. Alley-oops, the occasional 1-on-1 matchup, big men shooting 3-pointers and heat checks all day. It's a fun time.

So sit back, relax, grab a beverage and follow along with us in our live blog. We'll update you as the game goes on and shows you every highlight worth seeing. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here. (Coverage will begin shortly before 8 p.m. ET)