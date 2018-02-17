2018 NBA All-Star Game odds, picks for Team LeBron vs. Team Steph

Intensity and the NBA All-Star Game don't go together, except in the final few minutes of a close game. This year could be different. With the East-West format replaced by Team LeBron vs. Team Steph, the league will award winning players $100,000 each and losing players $25,000 apiece.

Motivation should rise. And that makes the game easier to handicap -- for bookmakers and bettors alike.



Sportsbooks opened Team LeBron as a three-point favorite, and the line has since fallen a half-point. The over-under is 342, for the Sunday night tip-off at Staples Center. That's right -- the total projected points Vegas thinks will be scored is almost 350.



Before you pick the side, total, or MVP, you need to see what Galin "The Dragon" Dragiev says.



He trusts numbers above all else. His data-driven approach has helped him nail 27 of his last 40 NBA picks for SportsLine members. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Now, he's locked in his pick for the NBA All-Star Game 2018.



Dragiev knows the All-Star team captained by LeBron James has been wracked by injuries, losing DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Kristaps Porzingis and Kevin Love. But it's not like their replacements -- Paul George, Andre Drummond, Kemba Walker and Goran Dragic -- are scrubs.



Despite the big-name injuries, Team LeBron is a deserving favorite, with the King joined by Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Victor Oladipo.



Team Steph will have to shoot lights-out to win or at least cover. Of course, that's what they do.



With James Harden, Klay Thompson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan joining Curry, Team Steph has the most feared group of shooters in recent memory. And Karl-Anthony Towns should help negate Team LeBron's size advantage.



We can tell you Dragiev is going over, noting the last two All-Star Games produced an average of 371.5 points, but his stronger pick is against the spread. Plus, he's backing a massive long shot to take home MVP. You can only see those picks over at SportsLine.

So which side should you back in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Team LeBron vs. Team Steph you need to be all over on Sunday, and what long shot wins MVP, all from the top-rated expert who's on a 27-13 NBA run.