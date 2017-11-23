Draymond Green on double techs: 'Maybe everyone should stop playing with passion'
Warriors' forward doesn't understand the reasoning behind the all-too-common double technical foul
Draymond Green is an emotional guy that plays with a fire and demeanor that can get him into trouble. He'll pick up technical fouls for a lot of reasons whether it's arguing with officials, talking trash, or getting too physical with his opponents. He was once suspended from a game in the NBA Finals because he accumulated too many technical fouls.
Green seems pretty familiar with techs, but there's one part of them he just doesn't understand. The all-too-common double technical foul usually given to two players that get into it with each other such as when his teammate, Kevin Durant, got into it with Russell Westbrook.
Green's frustration with the double technical has reasoning behind it. In a passionate game, players are going to argue and it seems silly to punish players for caring about the results and letting it show how much they care. The league has moved on from the days of fighting and giving double techs anytime there's an altercation.
However, while Green has a point, this is probably something that isn't going to go away anytime soon. The double technical is far too common, but it's also the refs' best method of keeping a game under control. Players don't want to get ejected and if they have a tech they're not going to risk pushing something further and getting themselves kicked out. It's just not worth it.
