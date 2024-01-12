The Miami Heat (21-16) will play the third game of a four-game homestand when they host the Orlando Magic (21-16) on Friday night. Miami has lost three of its first five games this month, including a 128-120 loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Orlando had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 113-92 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. This is the first game of a four-game road trip for the Magic, who are tied with the Heat for seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 3 points in the latest Magic vs. Heat odds, while the over/under is 221 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Heat vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 112-62 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Magic spread: Heat -3

Heat vs. Magic over/under: 221 points

Heat vs. Magic money line: Heat: -152, Magic: +128

Heat vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami is off to a slow start in January, but it put together a solid 4-1 record over its final five games in December. One of those wins came on the road against Orlando, as Tyler Herro poured in 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in an all-around performance. He is questionable for this game due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to play 36 minutes against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler (foot) and Kyle Lowry (hand) are doubtful to play on Friday night, while Caleb Martin (ankle) joins Herro with a questionable tag. Bam Adebayo stepped up with Butler and Lowry sidelined on Wednesday, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a key player as well, earning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in November and December. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando tied a franchise record with nine consecutive wins, but that streak ended early last month. The Magic have cooled off since then, with some of that being attributed to injury issues of their own. They were without Franz Wagner (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr. (knee), Joe Ingles (ankle) and Gary Harris (calf) in their 113-92 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Magic only had 10 players available against the Timberwolves, as Moe Wagner led Orlando with 21 points. Paolo Banchero, who was the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year, leads Orlando in scoring (22.9), rebounds (7.1) and assists (4.8). Third-year guard Jalen Suggs has improved drastically since his rookie year, shooting a red-hot 40.3% from beyond the arc after shooting 32.7% last year and 21.4% as a rookie. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Heat spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 112-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.