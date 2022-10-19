The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. Utah won the Northwest Division last year with a 49-33 record while Denver was second at 48-34. Both teams lost their respective first-round series in the NBA playoffs.

Denver is favored by 7 points in the latest Jazz vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model went a stunning 88-60 on all top-rated NBA picks last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Nuggets spread: Jazz +7

Jazz vs. Nuggets over/under: 225.5 points

Jazz vs. Nuggets picks: See picks here

What to know about the Utah Jazz

After making the playoffs for six straight years, but never advancing past the second round, Utah overhauled its roster in the offseason. The team traded away stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, in addition to starters Royce O'Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Utah has 10 players on their roster that weren't on the team last year, including Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. One of the few holdovers is veteran point guard Mike Conley, who averaged 13.7 points and 5.3 assists last year. Utah also has a new coach in former Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

What to know about the Denver Nuggets

Denver was on the positive side of .500 (48-34) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. It returns two-time MVP Nikola Jokic as well as Jamal Murray -- who missed all of last season -- and Michael Porter Jr., who played in just nine games a year ago.

Despite the absences, Denver still finished sixth in offensive efficiency last season thanks to Jokic's brilliance. He averaged career-highs in points (27.1) and rebounds (13.8) while adding 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per night. The Nuggets added veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and DeAndre Jordan in the offseason.

How to make Nuggets vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.