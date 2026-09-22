Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN. The deal comes on the heels of the NBA's lengthy investigation into Leonard's dealings with Aspiration and several other sponsors. The Los Angeles Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks as a result of that cap circumvention investigation, but Leonard was only fined $700,000 with no suspension or voided contract. His trade to Toronto, initially agreed to in June, was completed after the investigation concluded.

Leonard's new deal with the Raptors will come in slightly below his maximum salary, the second straight contract for him in which that has been the case. Because Leonard, 35, was just traded, he was limited to a 20% raise in the first year of his new deal. Had he waited six months to extend, he would have been eligible for his true maximum, which at that point would have been closer to $128 million. In exchange for that slight discount, Leonard received a player option for the 2028-29 season from the Raptors. Though Leonard "expects" to finish his career with the Raptors, per ESPN, that player option will allow him to become a free agent in the summer of 2028, when he is 37.

This extension was limited to two years because of the over-38 rule, but Leonard will be able to sign a multi-year deal in 2028, presuming he still has the value to command one.

The Raptors returned to the playoffs last season after a three-year drought and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round despite several serious injuries. Now, in swapping out Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick for Leonard, they hope to take the next step from plucky playoff team to genuine championship contender.

Toronto's last trade for Leonard yielded a championship. And with a young and deep roster around him, the hope is that this deal will as well. Here are some quick takeaways from Leonard's deal.

Things start to get tight for Toronto next offseason

Prior to Leonard's extension, the Raptors were looking at around $87 million in luxury tax room going into the 2027-28 season. Leonard will eat up the bulk of that space. The Raptors are by no means limited to remaining below the tax, but they'll have two meaningful internal free agents to deal with after this season ends: RJ Barrett and Jamal Shead.

Depending on how this season goes, retaining both presumably takes the Raptors into the tax and potentially the aprons, and that's before filling out their last handful of roster spots. Ja'Kobe Walter will also become extension eligible after this season, though a new deal wouldn't kick in until the 2028-29 campaign.

Things could be far worse financially, but the Raptors are still dealing with a number of iffy, long-term deals. Immanuel Quickley, still owed $97.5 million over three years, has become one of the poster boys for overpaid guards, and Jakob Poeltl is making top-of-the-market non-star center money ($28 million per year) when, in reality, Collin Murray-Boyles is probably going to close out games as Toronto's big man. Having Murray-Boyles on a cheap rookie deal helps here, but there will be choices to be made in the near future.

Leonard's player option could be helpful on this front, as older players pretty routinely lower their annual salary in exchange for extra years of security. Don't be surprised if Toronto's solution to fitting all or most of these supporting players beyond the next two seasons involves Leonard opting out and extending again in 2028, this time for multiple years at a slightly lower figure. All of this depends on how the next year or two play out, of course, and if everyone actually proves they deserve long-term deals, that's a good problem to have.

Yet another discount for an aging legend

The days of Kobe Bryant's golden parachute seem mostly over in the modern NBA. When Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, he signed an extension that included a roughly $11 million pay cut between the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. Leonard isn't taking a pay cut, but he is coming in at less than his max, and his extension is structured like Durant's: one guaranteed year with a player option afterward.

James Harden waited most of the summer to get paid in an effort to help the Cavaliers preserve flexibility. And while his three-year deal was risky, it notably included a first-year salary that was $12 million or so lower than his player option would have allowed. The most notable Hall-of-Famer discount applied this summer obviously went to LeBron James, who signed for the minimum with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's an outlier. The other three seemingly negotiated fair-market deals, and in all three cases, there was some notable concession.

I bring this up because there is another extension candidate in this vein right now: Stephen Curry. He is the most Bryant-like figure in the NBA today and the only active player we've mentioned in this space to spend his entire career with a single team. This isn't just a basketball calculation for the Golden State Warriors. If Curry wants the max, he'll get the max. If he wants to wait until next summer to see what the Warriors can do with max cap space before locking in any number, he can do that as well.

No two contract negotiations are exactly alike, but with Durant and Leonard signing for less than their max, there is a bit of a market reset happening here for players in their late 30s. The money is so enormous now, and these players have earned so much over several contract cycles that there may be less motivation to seek the highest possible figure. The more a player like that is getting paid, the harder it is for his team to field a competitive roster around him. The Raptors, Cavaliers, Rockets and 76ers all have contending-caliber rosters, though, and the Warriors do not, so Curry's motives in all of this remain to be seen.

A new member of the $500 million club

So... speaking of how much money these players are accumulating over time, Leonard is now the eighth player in NBA history to lock in over $500 million in career earnings. Joining him on that list? Durant, James, Curry, Harden, Paul George, Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both set to sign new contracts in the near future that are near locks to cross that threshold. Meanwhile, there are younger players who are close to half a billion dollars in career earnings but will have to wait until their next extensions to actually secure it. This includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($472 million guaranteed thus far, per Spotrac), Jayson Tatum ($469 million) and Jaylen Brown ($420 million).

We're not especially far from a world in which a player could theoretically make $500 million over the course of a single contract. Remember, just a decade ago, Mike Conley signed the biggest contract in NBA history at $153 million over five years. If Jokić signs a five-year max deal next offseason with 8% annual raises starting at 35% of the cap, he would ultimately make roughly $357 million on that deal. Assuming the cap continues to rise, we will eventually hit deals that pay players nine figures annually.