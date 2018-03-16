NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Thunder take on Clippers
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Friday's NBA games
There are six games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, with some of the league's best teams in action, but with a lot of stars on the sidelines.
First the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics will face the Magic in Orlando, and later the Warriors will take on the Kings without the services of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. All the stars will be on the court for the Thunder, however, as they take on the Clippers in OKC, in what could be the game of the night.
We'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.
NBA scores for Friday, March 16
All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Thunder, Clippers battle for playoff position
The Thunder have the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference playoff race, and the Clippers are in the No. 9 spot -- but they're only separated by 2 1/2 games. That makes games like tonight incredibly important, and the Clippers will try to rebound from a tough loss in Houston on Thursday (talk about a rough back-to-back).
And-Ones:
- Warriors forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday's game against the Kings with rib soreness.
- Celtics guard Marcus Smart underwent successful thumb surgery on Friday, and is expected to return to basketball activities in six-to-eight weeks.
- Clippers coach Doc Rivers was fined $15,000 by the NBA for calling the officiating "a complete joke" during his team's loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
- Magic forward Aaron Gordon is unlikely to play on Friday as he continues to go through the NBA's concussion protocol.
