NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Thunder take on Clippers

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Thursday, with some of the league's best teams in action, but with a lot of stars on the sidelines.

First the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics will face the Magic in Orlando, and later the Warriors will take on the Kings without the services of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. All the stars will be on the court for the Thunder, however, as they take on the Clippers in OKC, in what could be the game of the night.

We'll have all the scores, highlights and updates from throughout the night.

NBA scores for Friday, March 16

All times Eastern

Thunder, Clippers battle for playoff position

The Thunder have the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference playoff race, and the Clippers are in the No. 9 spot -- but they're only separated by 2 1/2 games. That makes games like tonight incredibly important, and the Clippers will try to rebound from a tough loss in Houston on Thursday (talk about a rough back-to-back).

