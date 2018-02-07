NBA trade deadline: Six mistakes teams make when wheeling and dealing

There are a variety of ways a trade-deadline deal can go horribly wrong. This is the time of year where desperate teams make dumb decisions. Executives swing for the fences trying to save their jobs. Draft picks change hands in complicated, confusing, multi-team trades. With Thursday's 3 p.m. ET cutoff right around the corner, here are six of the most common mistakes teams make:

The costly, ill-fated rental

If you run a team that is underachieving, injury-plagued or theoretically a piece away from winning a series/becoming a contender, it is easy to convince yourself to sacrifice a future asset for some short-term help. This can be disastrous, particularly if your team is not truly ready to make a playoff run. And it happens all the time.

Last year, the Washington Wizards gave up the first-round pick that became Jarrett Allen to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a few months of Bojan Bogdanovic and a mulligan on their Andrew Nicholson signing. This was understandable given that their bench was so thin, but bench production remained a weakness in the postseason and Bogdanovic signed with the Indiana Pacers in the summer. Allen looks like a keeper for Brooklyn.

Another recent example: In 2016, the Los Angeles Clippers sent a first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies with Lance Stephenson in order to acquire Jeff Green. Their Jeff Green experience ended with a first-round loss, and then he signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency.

There are interesting 2018 unrestricted free agents available now, including DeAndre Jordan, Derrick Favors, Tyreke Evans, Dewayne Dedmon, Joe Harris and Avery Bradley. If you're going after one of those guys, though, you must be comfortable with the risk you are taking.

Giving up on a young player too early

Damian Lillard recently met with Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen to discuss the state of the franchise, and the star guard brought up the 2015 trade that sent then-24-year-old wing Will Barton to the Denver Nuggets in order to rent veteran guard Arron Afflalo. The idea was to try to salvage the season as best as they could after swingman Wesley Matthews tore his Achilles, with star big man LaMarcus Aldridge's impending free agency hanging over the organization. Afflalo never quite found his footing in Portland and left in the summer, while Barton broke out in Denver.

Another corollary of this type of bad deal is needlessly blocking a good, young player, and this Afflalo deal is an example of that, too: Portland could have done nothing and simply let CJ McCollum (and Barton) play more minutes.

The most egregious example of giving up on a young player too early is when the Boston Celtics sent a rookie Joe Johnson and a first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Rodney Rogers and Tony Delk 16 years ago. My favorite fact about this type of trade, though, is that Tobias Harris has been involved in two of them -- the Bucks dumped him to Orlando in 2013, and the Magic sent him to Detroit for no real reason three years later.

It should be noted that there is a flip side to this: You can hold on to a young player for too long. Just ask any Philadelphia 76ers fan about how the Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel situations were handled.

Appeasing a star

The Aldridge situation doesn't even come close to the worst example of trying to please a veteran player at the expense of the team's long-term future. The 2012 Nets infamously traded a first-round pick to the Blazers for Gerald Wallace. Deron Williams was months away from free agency and wanted immediate help, but that pick turned into Damian Lillard.

(I considered making a separate category for not heavily protecting first-round picks, which wound up haunting the Nets in that deal. It is also how the Cavs wound up with Kyrie Irving -- at the 2011 trade deadline, they ate Baron Davis' contract in order to acquire the Clippers' first-round pick. That pick won the lottery.)

This, by the way, is what Cleveland is scared of now. If it sacrifices the Brooklyn pick in order to give LeBron James a better chance of competing for a title this season, it could be costing itself the chance to add someone like Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley or Trae Young to the roster in June. There is an argument for doing everything possible to keep James happy, but there is not a deal out there that will guarantee he re-signs. If he does not re-sign, then the downside is very real.

Not trading a star

It has become a cliche to say that the best deals are sometimes the ones you don't make, but the reverse is also true. Do you think Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk would have liked the previous front office to have received something for Al Horford or Paul Millsap before they left town? Even if the trade offers weren't perfect, it is mind-boggling that a 60-win team was broken up with so little to show for it. Sure, Atlanta got a first-rounder for Kyle Korver and Taurean Prince for Jeff Teague, but dang.

This type of miscalculation can apply to non-stars, too, and it's why you hear names like Marcus Smart and Aaron Gordon popping up now. Even with restricted free agents, if you don't think a new contract is going to be best for both sides, you must explore the trade market. Getting less than fair value is better than getting nothing at all.

Overlooking chemistry

Remember the 2013-14 Pacers? They traded Danny Granger to Philadelphia for Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen at the trade deadline, less than three weeks after signing Andrew Bynum. The Bynum signing had rattled Roy Hibbert, and Turner wound up getting in a scuffle with Lance Stephenson when the team was preparing for a playoff series. A book could and should be written about that season; Indiana started out not only dominating the East, but with a well-defined identity and strong chemistry. That all fell apart, and they somehow made it to the Eastern Conference finals anyway.

Three years later, Paul George brought up the Granger trade as an example of the Pacers not doing right by a player who gave them everything he had. George did not think it was fair to send him to the tanking Sixers while he was trying to get healthy.

This is part of why the prospect of a Smart trade is so fascinating. Beyond the defense, playmaking and versatility he brings to the table, his teammates love his competitiveness. He is part of what makes the Celtics the Celtics. I wonder if trading him for a draft pick would result in Boston losing some of its edge.

Undervaluing your own player

It is rare that a general manager publicly says he made a bad trade a year after making it, but the Suns' Ryan McDonough did just that with the deal that sent Isaiah Thomas to the Boston Celtics at the crazy 2015 trade deadline. Thomas wanted a bigger role, McDonough said, but all Phoenix got in return was a Marcus Thornton rental and a first-round draft pick that hasn't conveyed yet. Thomas, of course, became an All-Star in Boston, and Phoenix -- a team that had Thomas, Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe on the roster at the beginning of that year -- is still searching for an answer at the point guard position.

Is there a Thomas-like player on the trade block now? It's hard to say, but it is important for teams to properly project the development of guys they see every day. What do the Magic think Gordon can be in a few years? Do the Nets believe Spencer Dinwiddie can build on his breakout season? As much as the Lakers crave cap space, are they sure they shouldn't make Julius Randle a part of their core? These are not easy questions to answer.