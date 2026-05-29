Victor Wembanyama and Spurs force Game 7 vs. Thunder; NBA Draft Lottery reform winners, losers

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🏀 Five things to know Friday

🎰 Do not miss this: NBA Draft Lottery reform winners, losers

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Tanking is now a thing of the past, or so the NBA hopes. The league announced massive changes to the draft lottery with the intent to curb intentional losing, and while the measures seem somewhat foolproof in that regard, they do come with some less-than-desirable side effects. There is a reason why the Grizzlies were the only team to dissent in what was nearly a unanimous vote.

The so-called "3-2-1" model awards two lottery balls to the three worst teams in the NBA. The next seven worst franchises receive three lottery balls. No. 9 and No. 10 seeds in each conference get two, and the losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 seed play-in games get one. Effectively, the lottery still benefits the teams that miss the playoffs, but the worst of the worst are punished slightly compared with their peers.

Among the other changes is the prohibition of a team holding the No. 1 pick in consecutive drafts. Teams also cannot pick inside the top five of three consecutive drafts.

Going back to the Grizzlies, our Sam Quinn detailed why that last point makes them serious losers from this reform.

Quinn: "When they traded Jaren Jackson Jr. in February, one of the picks they received was the most favorable 2027 selection between Utah, Minnesota and Cleveland. Well, the Jazz picked No. 5 in 2025 and No. 2 in 2026. That makes their pick ineligible for the top five in next year's draft. The Grizzlies are essentially getting punished for Utah's tanking."

Lottery changes will not take effect until next season, so there are no changes to the 2026 draft order. Speaking of next month's draft, here is our latest big board on the heels of the withdrawal deadline.

⚾ National League provides pleasant surprises





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If the story in the American League through two months -- as we pointed out in yesterday's newsletter -- is the underwhelming performances from perceived contenders, then the opposite is true in the National League. Yes, there are a couple of disappointments (cough, Mets, cough), but the talk of the NL is how teams like the Braves defied modest expectations to bounce back from a down year and thrust themselves into first place in the NL East.

Only four teams warranted "A" or "A-" grades when our baseball writers constructed the NL report card, and Atlanta is chief among them. Mike Axisa explains.

Axisa: "The offense has bounced back from a few disappointing seasons and the Robert Suarez/Raisel Iglesias one-two bullpen punch at the end of games is suffocating. Last year's injury-riddled 76-86 season looks like a blip."

Also, how about those Cardinals? What was supposed to be a rebuilding year is suddenly a campaign in which St. Louis finds itself above .500 and contending for a postseason berth. Also, while they did not join the Cardinals in that "A" tier, the Nationals received high marks for a fun start to the year. Behind the bats of CJ Abrams and James Wood, they have one of the highest-scoring offenses in baseball.

While we're at it, our Matt Snyder gave his early prediction for NL Cy Young. Christopher Sánchez is the odds-on favorite during his record-breaking scoreless streak, but the more compelling pick is the pitcher who currently leads the league in strikeouts.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest





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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ NCAA baseball regionals, all day on ESPN networks

🎾 French Open, third round, 5 a.m. on TNT

⛳ Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Braves at Reds, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Twins at Pirates, 6:45 p.m. on Apple TV

🥎 WCWS: Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Marlins at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Sparks at Mystics OR Lynx at Sky OR Mercury at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 5, 8 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Summit at Louisville, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🥎 WCWS: No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 5 Arkansas, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Yankees at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Dream at Fire, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Phillies at Dodgers, 10:15 p.m. on Apple TV

Saturday

⚾ NCAA baseball regionals, all day on ESPN networks

🎾 French Open, third round, 5 a.m. on TNT

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo, 7 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal, noon on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Legacy at Current, 1:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Tigers at White Sox, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🥎 WCWS: No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Tennessee, 3 p.m. on ABC

⛳ Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Royals at Thorns, 4 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Royals at Rangers, 4:05 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Reign at Spirit, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🥎 WCWS: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Nebraska, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Braves at Reds OR Cubs at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏀 NBA playoffs: Spurs at Thunder, Game 7, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Fever at Fire, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🥊 Han vs. Holm, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Phillies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Sunday

⚾ NCAA baseball regionals, all day on ESPN networks

🎾 French Open, fourth round, 5 a.m. on TNT

⚾ Blue Jays at Orioles, 12:15 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Wave at Stars, 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🤼 WWE Clash in Italy, 2 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🥎 WCWS: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on ABC

⛳ Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Dash at Gotham, 3 p.m. on Victory+

🏀 Aces at Valkyries, 3:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Men's international friendly: United States vs. Senegal, 3:30 p.m. on TBS

⚾ Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Diamondbacks at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Phillies at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🥎 WCWS: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏁 NASCAR at Nashville, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Courage at Angel City, 7 p.m. on Victory+

⚾ Cubs at Cardinals, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Game 6 (if necessary), 8 p.m. on TNT