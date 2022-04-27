The Tennessee Titans have won the AFC South two seasons in a row, but things could change in 2022. The Indianapolis Colts have a new quarterback in Matt Ryan, a new star cornerback in Stephon Gilmore and the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars both hold draft picks in the top three.

The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and all four AFC South teams will likely acquire talent that will make immediate impacts this upcoming season. The Texans and Jaguars both hold at least 10 picks while the Colts and Titans have seven picks apiece. It will be interesting to see how each team utilizes their selections.

Below, we will break down the positional needs for each team in the division, and list every individual draft pick each team owns. This will be updated live as the 2022 NFL draft begins, and our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts will also grade each pick.

Houston Texans

Top needs (unranked): OG, C, CB, EDGE, WR

The Texans have plenty of needs to fill on both sides of the ball, as Lovie Smith leads this franchise through a rebuild. Houston appears to like quarterback Davis Mills enough to give him a shot as the starter in 2022, but the Texans have plenty of work to do if they want to put him in a situation where he can succeed. Houston could add an offensive lineman with one of its first picks, and also needs to add a wide receiver this weekend.

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Texans need help at all three levels. A true 4-3 pass-rusher would be a nice addition, and the Texans need a legitimate starting cornerback as well. Free agency showed us that this Texans organization is going to work the rebuild the way they want. Taking the best player available could be a smart strategy.

Round (Overall pick) Selection Grade 1 (3) 1 (13) 2 (37) 3 (68) 3 (80) 4 (107) 4 (108) 5 (170) 6 (205) 6 (207)

Indianapolis Colts

Top needs (unranked): WR, OT, CB, EDGE, TE

The Colts have had a solid offseason, but there are still several question marks. Left tackle is an obvious one, but the Colts do not have a first-round pick due to the Carson Wentz trade. Matt Pryor is probably slated to start on the left side, but Indy will surely be looking at prospective tackles in the draft. Another position the Colts will likely hit on (maybe more than once) is wide receiver. Thankfully for Chris Ballard and Co., this draft class is deep there.

Another position the Colts are certainly looking at is tight end. There aren't too many prospects that will go high in this draft, but there are more than a handful of players who have the kind of athleticism and versatility that would intrigue any team. Pairing one of these young players with Mo Alie-Cox would benefit Ryan. Even with the addition of Gilmore, Indy would be wise to add another cornerback, and at least one defensive lineman or pass-rusher.

Round (Overall Pick) Selection Grade 2 (42) 3 (73) 4 (122) 5 (159) 5 (179) 6 (216) 7 (239)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Top needs (unranked): LB, DE, OL, CB, WR

The Jaguars have needs on the offensive and defensive fronts, and it's likely where they will go with the No. 1 overall pick. Adding a pass-rusher would be a great move, as would adding an offensive lineman who could play guard or right tackle.

Jacksonville's defense wasn't as bad as people thought last year. It wasn't "good," but it wasn't a bottom 10 unit. Even with free agency additions Darious Williams and Foye Oluokun, the Jaguars could still add a cornerback and linebacker. With the deep wide receiver class, Doug Pederson could dip his toe into those waters as well.

Round (Overall Pick) Selection Grade 1 (1) 2 (33) 3 (65) 3 (70) 4 (106) 5 (157) 6 (180) 6 (188) 6 (197) 6 (198) 7 (222) 7 (235)

Tennessee Titans

Top needs (unranked): OG, WR, CB, TE, QB

The Titans have two obvious needs at offensive guard and wide receiver, and it's widely thought Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel will use the No. 26 overall pick on one. With Rodger Saffold gone, there's a hole next to Taylor Lewan on the left side, and the Titans have still done nothing do address their wide receiver depth just yet.

Another position the Titans absolutely have to target is cornerback. It's true that Tennessee used its first-round pick on Caleb Farley last year, but he's a gamble until proven otherwise. Injuries were a red flag for this prospect in last year's draft, and he played just three games in his rookie season. Kristian Fulton is a legitimate starter, but Tennessee parted ways with Jackrabbit Jenkins. Plus, the Titans have zero depth at the position.

The Titans signed tight end Austin Hooper in free agency, but could draft at that position as well. Additionally, expect the Titans to draft a quarterback somewhere this weekend.