Redskins seven-round mock draft 2020: Redskins trade down, make two important first-round picks

The Washington Redskins enter the new decade with Ron Rivera at the helm. After a 3-13 campaign in 2019, the Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick and plenty of holes to fill. At the same time, there are some bright spots to be excited about -- such as running back Derrius Guice, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

While Haskins came along as his rookie season progressed, it's not a sure thing that he will be the starter in 2020. Tua Tagovailoa should be on the board at No. 2 overall and if Rivera is intrigued by him, the Redskins could end up selecting the former Alabama star. Washington also could end up trading down in an effort to acquire more picks -- which is what NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso believes will happen.

On Wednesday, Trapasso released his latest mock draft, and he has the Redskins taking some interesting players that should help this team immediately. While he predicts the Redskins will receive a total of four picks from the Miami Dolphins in order to move down from No. 2 overall, for the sake of this piece, let's just say the Redskins get two of the Dolphins' three day-one picks.

Round 1 picks

No. 5 overall, Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Redskins took an Ohio State prospect in the first round last year, and Trapasso believes they will do it again in April. Okudah is one of the top players in this draft. His height, weight, length and speed are all ideal and he plays incredibly hard. Okudah has great burst, has the potential to lay the wood and also has good hands. He could end up being a future star cornerback in the NFL -- which the Redskins definitely need.

No. 26 overall, Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

Many offensive tackles who were great in college end up moving inside when they reach the NFL, such as Brandon Scherff. There are other tackles who were just born to anchor the outside of the offensive line -- which is exactly the kind of player Cleveland is. He's 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds but is very athletic. The Redskins will probably end up trading Trent Williams, so the left tackle spot will be open. Cleveland could be a candidate to fill it.

Day 2 pick

Round 3, No. 66: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

When it came to wide receivers at the NFL combine, Peoples-Jones was a clear winner. He outperformed everyone in the vertical jump and also ran a 4.48 40-yard dash. He's a big receiver with reliable hands and looks good when it comes to running routes. It's shocking that Peoples-Jones never recorded a 100-yard game during his time at Michigan, and the general consensus is that he is going to be a better pro than he was a college player. This kid has a lot of potential.

Day 3 picks

Round 4, No. 108: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Round 4, No. 142: Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

Round 5, No. 148: Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Round 7, No. 216: Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Round 7, No. 229: Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

With Jordan Reed now a free agent and Vernon Davis retired, the Redskins clearly have a hole at tight end. Rivera could fill that by taking Moss in April. The son of Randy Moss may go sometime during Day 2, but his stock is up in the air since it was discovered he had a Jones fracture in his right foot at the combine. Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 12 regular-season games for LSU this past season, as the Tigers went on to win the 2020 College Football National Championship.

Don't let the fact that Taylor attended South Carolina State have you believing he doesn't have a future in the NFL. He's an athletic offensive lineman who also could go during Day 2, and possesses all of the physical tools to one day evolve into a stellar pass protector.

The Redskins have serious questions in the secondary, so they need to draft a couple of cornerbacks in this class. Jackson has nice size at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, which gives him the potential to be disruptive against some of the bigger wide receivers in the NFL. During his senior season at Nebraska, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after recording 40 tackles and three interceptions.

Swain looked incredible at the combine. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and also showed off his sharp route-running skills. No matter who is at quarterback next season for the Redskins, it's clear that Rivera wants to surround him with plenty of weapons. Swain is another player who could come in and make an immediate impact thanks to his speed.

The Redskins add another offensive lineman with their last pick of the draft. Anchrum played tackle in college, but would probably make a better guard in the NFL. Either way, that kind of versatility is attractive.