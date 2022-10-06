|
Dolphins-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April.
To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East.
That's no small task for the Jets, who have dropped 12 straight in their division - with the last victory coming in Week 17 against Buffalo to cap the 2019 season.
''The quickest way to the playoffs is to win your division, right?'' Saleh said this week. ''And that's the one thing you have control over: beating your division opponents and all that stuff. It's on our boards: `Own the East,' so if you are trying to become that playoff team, you've got to be great in the division, and this organization and this team hasn't won in a while within the division.''
New York has four consecutive losses each to Miami, Buffalo and New England during that span.
The Jets (2-2) will get a chance to change that trend - and narrative - Sunday at MetLife Stadium when they take on the Dolphins (3-1).
''This is obviously our first opponent, first division opponent, and we're in a heck of a division with New England, Miami, and Buffalo - three freaking really good football teams,'' Saleh said. ''We're looking forward to the opportunity to play Miami.
''They've got weapons all over the place, they've got a hell of a head coach and it's going to be a fun game.''
They usually are between these division rivals, with the Dolphins holding a slight edge - 57-55-1, including playoffs - after having beat the Jets four straight times and eight of the last nine meetings.
''I do understand the history of this rivalry just being a football fan,'' said Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against Cincinnati. ''We have an opportunity to get to 3-0 in the division. That would be huge for us. That's one thing that we emphasize right now.
''We know that we're playing against a very good Jets team. It's a young team with some young talent, but those guys are playing some good football. We know that they're going to give us their best.''
The Dolphins, who could earn the franchise's 500th victory, including playoffs, are coming off their first loss of the season, a 27-15 defeat against Cincinnati. A win against New York would give Miami its first 4-1 start since 2003.
Meanwhile, the New York Jets are trying to get to 3-2 for the first time since 2017 after a fourth-quarter comeback last week in a win at Pittsburgh - led by quarterback Zach Wilson in his first start of the season.
HELLO, OLD FRIEND
Miami coach Mike McDaniel knows Saleh very well. Former assistants under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the two have a history that spans more than a decade.
The two were also assistants in 2006 on Gary Kubiak's staff with the Texans.
''And then we both ended up being let go in Houston at some point,'' McDaniel said, ''and scratching and clawing to stay in the league.''
The two remain close, and Saleh impressed McDaniel back then with his smarts.
''He would always blow my mind because we'd have a problem with our printer,'' McDaniel said, ''we're trying to print Visio or Excel or something, and he wouldn't call IT. He would just open up this manual and figure out how to figure this stuff out.''
McDaniel and Saleh will meet for the first time as head coaches Sunday.
''To just watch him from afar, watch some of his press conferences, talking to some of the guys who are on staff,'' Saleh said, ''you always knew when he got his opportunity, he was going to seize the moment and take absolute charge and show how, not necessarily strong of a personality, but how convicted he is in his beliefs and his philosophy.''
THIS CLOSE
Tyreek Hill nearly became a member of the Jets in the offseason. There was one big thing that kept it from happening.
''Those state taxes, man,'' Hill said. ''I realized I had to make a grown-up decision, and here I am in a great city in Miami.''
Hill, acquired by Miami from Kansas City in March, has fit in just fine with his new team. He leads the league in yards receiving (477) and is tied for second with Buffalo's Stefon Diggs with 31 receptions.
ZACH'S BACK
Wilson completed just eight of his first 24 passes for 124 yards through three quarters last week, but he went 10 of 12 for 128 yards while leading two touchdown drives in the final period.
The second-year quarterback's resilience and confidence in crunch time drew raves from teammates and coaches.
''It was great to have Zach back,'' safety Lamarcus Joyner said. ''After missing the first three (games), he did well coming back. He was composed and mobile and made some really good throws and decisions.''
THE RUN GAME
The Dolphins are 29th in rushing offense through four weeks. They haven't had a 100-yard rusher and are averaging 3.5 yards per carry.
McDaniel said Miami needed better commitment from him, starting with the plays that are called, and better execution from everyone on the team.
''It's not unfounded to have a four-game block where you're down in a phase and that becomes a strength of yours as the season progresses,'' McDaniel said. ''As a coaching staff and as a team, that's our plan, for it to progress and become a strength of ours.''
https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:44
|20:03
|1st Downs
|15
|13
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|203
|220
|Total Plays
|43
|37
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|72
|Rush Attempts
|22
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|71
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|11-20
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|4-71
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.7
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|0
|70
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|71
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|203
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
1
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|11/19
|76
|0
|1
|1
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
17
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|15
|108
|1
|24
|17
|
T. Hill 10 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|13
|0
|10
|12
|
M. Gaskin 3 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|3
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|7
|47
|0
|13
|12
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
17
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|17
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 CB
|N. Needham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 9 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
5
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/1
|46
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|3
|43.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
12
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|10/17
|154
|0
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Hall
|1
|1
|79
|0
|79
|13
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|3
|2
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
C. Davis 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Davis
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
M. Carter 32 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|9
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|2
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
E. Moore 8 WR
2
FPTS
|E. Moore
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 LB
|M. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
5
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|44.7
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|30.5
|42
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIA 45(4:05 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to NYJ 7 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-A.Van Ginkel.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIA 50(4:47 - 3rd) S.Thompson sacked at MIA 45 for -5 yards (Q.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIA 50(4:52 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(5:25 - 3rd) Yardline difference due to change in possession. R.Mostert up the middle to 50 for 5 yards (M.Clemons - L.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NYJ 44(5:30 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Davis.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 45(6:12 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 44 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; E.Roberts).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 50(6:52 - 3rd) Br.Hall right guard to MIA 45 for 5 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(7:35 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to C.Uzomah to 50 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 31(8:00 - 3rd) Br.Hall right end pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 11 yards (J.Holland). PENALTY on MIA-N.Needham - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(8:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Conklin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(8:03 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson. PENALTY on MIA-K.Kohou - Defensive Pass Interference - 8 yards - enforced at NYJ 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(8:40 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; Br.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MIA 28(8:44 - 3rd) J.Sanders 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIA 28(8:48 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki [B.Huff].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 31(9:38 - 3rd) T.Hill right end to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 31(10:18 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left end pushed ob at NYJ 31 for no gain (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 34(11:01 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right end to NYJ 31 for 3 yards (K.Alexander).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 40(11:37 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to NYJ 34 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 43(12:21 - 3rd) R.Mostert right end to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(13:05 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to NYJ 43 for 20 yards (A.Gardner; L.Joyner).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 34(13:42 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 37 for 3 yards (C.Mosley; M.Harris).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:19 - 3rd) S.Thompson pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 34 for 9 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 25 for no gain (S.Rankins).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 1(0:06 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Smythe. D.Smythe up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 1(0:06 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to NYJ 1 for no gain (A.Gardner).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10(0:10 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to R.Mostert to NYJ 1 for 9 yards (A.Gardner).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 23(0:15 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short middle to T.Hill to NYJ 10 for 13 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 23(0:19 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left to R.Mostert [C.Lawson].
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 33(0:24 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 33(0:29 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(0:34 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 3 yards (M.Carter).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 44(1:17 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short middle to D.Smythe to NYJ 36 for 8 yards (K.Alexander) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 48(1:55 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to NYJ 44 for 4 yards (A.Gardner).
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 28(2:01 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end to NYJ 48 for 24 yards (L.Joyner; J.Whitehead).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:38 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 28 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers - K.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 5(2:45 - 2nd) Z.Wilson scrambles right tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 5(3:29 - 2nd) Direct snap to Br.Hall. Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 5 for no gain (E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 9(4:12 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to MIA 5 for 4 yards (E.Ogbah).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 14(4:53 - 2nd) Br.Hall left tackle to MIA 9 for 5 yards (J.Baker; E.Roberts).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(5:30 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at MIA 14 for 9 yards (N.Needham; J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 35(6:08 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end to MIA 23 for 12 yards (Br.Jones).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(6:43 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to MIA 35 for 7 yards (J.Baker - Br.Jones).
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 45(7:23 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to MIA 42 for 13 yards (N.Needham).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(8:00 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 45 for -2 yards (E.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 44(8:07 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short right intended for R.Cracraft INTERCEPTED by A.Gardner (J.Franklin-Myers) [J.Franklin-Myers] at NYJ 44. A.Gardner to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (R.Cracraft).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 29(8:50 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to MIA 44 for 15 yards (C.Mosley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 28(8:57 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 43 yards to MIA 29 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by J.Waddle.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - NYJ 19(9:35 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to C.Uzomah to NYJ 28 for 9 yards (Br.Jones; C.Tindall).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYJ 19(9:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson [Z.Sieler].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYJ 24(9:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(9:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin (J.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 60 yards from MIA 35 to NYJ 5. B.Berrios to NYJ 24 for 19 yards (E.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 12(10:01 - 2nd) R.Mostert right end for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 22(10:45 - 2nd) T.Hill left end to NYJ 12 for 10 yards (W.Parks - K.Alexander). Double reverse
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(11:29 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right tackle to NYJ 22 for 1 yard (S.Rankins - M.Carter).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 30(12:14 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short middle to J.Waddle to NYJ 23 for 7 yards (D.Reed) [Q.Williams].
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 35(12:56 - 2nd) R.Mostert right tackle to NYJ 30 for 5 yards (C.Lawson; Q.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(13:30 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to NYJ 35 for 3 yards (W.Parks).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 35(13:36 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. PENALTY on NYJ-D.Reed - Defensive Pass Interference - 27 yards - enforced at MIA 35 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 30(14:15 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 35 for 5 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(14:56 - 2nd) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 30 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 1(15:00 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+79 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(0:52 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass deep left to Br.Hall to MIA 1 for 79 yards (K.Kohou).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 33(0:58 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to NYJ 20 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 28(1:40 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 33 for 5 yards (C.Mosley) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 29(2:27 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 28 for -1 yards (J.Whitehead) [C.Lawson].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(3:07 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 29 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 16(3:10 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 16(3:16 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to E.Moore.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 18(3:41 - 1st) Br.Hall right end to MIA 16 for 2 yards (N.Needham - J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(4:21 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to MIA 18 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(4:47 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at MIA 45 for -8 yards (R.Davis). PENALTY on MIA-R.Davis - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(5:27 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 42 for -6 yards (M.Ingram). PENALTY on MIA-M.Ingram - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 48 - No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 31(5:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 17 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 28(6:34 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 31 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; J.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(6:39 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to E.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIA 36(6:46 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 36 yards to NYJ 28 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MIA 36(6:51 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep left to T.Sherfield [C.Lawson].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIA 46(7:32 - 1st) S.Thompson scrambles up the middle to NYJ 42 for 12 yards (M.Carter). MIA-T.Armstead was injured during the play. PENALTY on MIA-T.Armstead - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 46(7:36 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 46(7:44 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIA 12(7:50 - 1st) S.Thompson pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill. PENALTY on NYJ-A.Gardner - Defensive Pass Interference - 34 yards - enforced at MIA 12 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 8(8:33 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 12 for 4 yards (C.Mosley).
|+6 YD
1 & 11 - MIA 2(9:10 - 1st) S.Thompson pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 8 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 3(9:43 - 1st) #19 Thompson in at QB. R.Mostert left end to MIA 6 for 3 yards (K.Alexander - W.Parks). PENALTY on MIA-T.Hill - Illegal Formation - 1 yard - enforced at MIA 3 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - NYJ 46(9:51 - 1st) B.Mann punts 43 yards to MIA 3 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-B.Echols.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 40(10:31 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at MIA 46 for -6 yards (J.Baker).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 39(11:14 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to B.Berrios to MIA 40 for -1 yards (K.Kohou).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(11:54 - 1st) Mi.Carter right end to MIA 39 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; J.Holland).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(12:31 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to E.Moore to MIA 40 for 11 yards (Br.Jones).
|Kick Return
|(12:38 - 1st) T.Morstead kicks 73 yards from MIA 20 to NYJ 7. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 49 for 42 yards (T.Morstead).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 44(12:57 - 1st) B.Mann punts 48 yards to MIA 8 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-A.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 44(13:00 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis (C.Wilkins).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 42(13:44 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 44 for 2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(14:26 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 6 yards (N.Needham).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 36 for 11 yards (J.Holland).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
