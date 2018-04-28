2018 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every pick in the third round
Pete Prisco grades every third-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Pete Prisco analyzes each pick from Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.
Round 3
65. Brandon Parker, OT, NC A&T
Grade: C-
Why trade up to get this massive tackle when you took one in the first round? They have defensive issues to fix.
66. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
Grade: B+
This is a team that knows pass rushers and this kid has the speed to be a good one.
67. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
Grade: B
He could be a nice edge rusher to add to a group that already has talent. Solid pick.
68. Justin Reid, S, Stanford
Grade: B
He is a solid playmaking safety who will help a secondary that needs help. He will push for playing time right away.
69. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
Grade: B
He is a former running back who bulked up to 310 pounds. That speaks of his athleticism.
70. Fred Warner, LB, BYU
Grade: B
He's a hybrid linebacker who can cover. Fast linebackers are at a premium now and he can run.
71. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
Grade: B+
I like this pick for the Broncos. They need a back and he is a tough runner who will help Case Keenum.
72. Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays St.
Grade: B-
This might be low for this power player. The Jets need to get stronger up front, so it works.
73. Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
Grade: B+
Baker is a pure speed linebacker. He is smallish, but can run to the football.
74. Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
Grade: B+
He can take over for veteran Trent Williams at some point. Williams has had injury issues, so it's a smart pick.
75. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
Grade: C+
They take a run plugger to help up front. He will be a rotation player early.
76. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.
Grade: A
I like the value here. He is their quarterback of the future. It's a solid addition in this spot.
77. Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State
Grade: B-
He's a try-hard player who is good value in this spot. Will help the pass rush
78. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
Grade: C
He looks the part, but the production wasn't there. He never lived up to his high-school hype.
79. Rasheem Green, USC
Grade: B
He is a guy who will have to help right away and he can. He was a productive player at USC.
80. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi St.
Grade: B+
They have a major need at tackle and be can play either side. I think he needs to be better against speed rushers.
81. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado St.
Grade: A
This kid is a playmaker with good size and has great ball skills. He will push for a starting job right away.
82. Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana
Grade: B
Matt Patricia likes back end players with versatility and this kid has it. That's a good pick.
83. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
Grade: A
This is a steal. Going to his dad's former team is a great story. As a player, he will be a long-time starter.
84. Justin Jones, DT, NC State
Grade: B
He has the power to improve the run defense for the Chargers, who struggled with it last year.
85. Rashaan Golden, CB, Tennessee
Grade: B-
He is a rangy safety who will push for time right away. He did have some injury issues at Tennessee.
86. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
Grade: C
They needed a tight end, but he is strictly a pass catcher. I would have taken Ian Thomas.
87. Arden Key, DE, LSU
Grade: A
If they can keep him out of trouble, it will be a steal. He has first-round ability.
88. Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
Grade: B-
He can run, but it might take some time for him to play. Again, speed matters and he can run.
89. Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
Grade: C
The Rams had better options in this spot for this pick. He does have athletic ability for a big man.
90. Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida
Grade: B-
They get a baby Grady Jarrett to play next to the real one. I like it.
91. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, Central Florida
Grade: B
I like this pick. Smith got better every year and they need help outside. Drew Brees will like this pick.
92. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
Grade: B
They like taking projects on the line and he is that. But he has a chance to be a quality starter in time.
93. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
Grade: C-
I don't like this pick. He's a solid box safety, but is he much more than that?
94. Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt St.
Grade: C+
He has to get stronger and I think he might need to move inside to guard.
95. Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss
Grade: B+
He is a rangy young safety who will be a special teams star early.
96. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
Grade: A+
This is a steal. This kid has first-round talent. Bills killing it.
97. Mason Cole, C, Michigan
Grade: A
He played tackle, but He will play center for them and will end up being a long time starter. Good pick.
98. Jordan Akins, TE, Central Florida
Grade: B
They take a pass-catching tight end who will help DeShaun Watson.
99. Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College
Grade: B+
He is a long corner, and they need a replacement for Aqib Talib. Can he hold up playing a lot of man like they do?
100. Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson
Grade: B
O'Daniel is a smallish linebacker who will be a special-teams standout. Needs to get stronger.
