Training camps are underway around the NFL, but not everyone is suiting up to start the summer. A handful of big names have recently been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), indefinitely sidelining players ahead of the 2023 season.

Players on PUP count against 90-man offseason rosters during training camp, but they can be activated to practice at any point prior to the season. If they remain on PUP after the finalization of 53-man regular-season rosters, however, they are required to miss at least the first four games of the season before resuming practice and/or joining the official lineup.

Here's a look at some of the most notable names on PUP to open 2023 training camp:

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): Limited to eight games the last two seasons, Dobbins is recovering from knee surgery with tentative plans to open the year as RB1. In the meantime, the Ravens added veteran Melvin Gordon as insurance.

Chicago Bears

WR Chase Claypool (undisclosed): The 2022 trade acquisition missed most of the spring with apparent soft-tissue injuries. The ex-Steeler was expected to play a No. 3 role behind Darnell Mooney and new top target D.J. Moore.

OT La'el Collins (knee): The former Cowboys starter may be out of a first-team right tackle job thanks to Jonah Williams' transition, but if he's able to complete rehab from an ACL tear, he could still make it a competition before Week 1.

CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee): One of Cincy's starting outside corners, he missed the second half of 2022 with a torn ACL. Rookie DJ Turner could be pressed into action alongside Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton in the meantime.

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee): The former 49ers starter is one of Detroit's most prominent free-agent additions in a revamped secondary, but he's still recovering from an ACL tear that ended his 2022 campaign.