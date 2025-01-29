While the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Super Bowl, 30 other NFL teams are preparing to get there next year. Several teams have filled their head coaching vacancies and are assembling their staffs while other teams are in the process of improving their coordinators and clearing cap space for a massive salary cap increase.

As the offseason approaches, this is what each team needs to improve upon over the next few months. This doesn't have to be just in free agency or the draft either:

Find an elite pass rusher: The Cardinals defense made considerable improvements last season, yet were 25th in the league in pressure rate (30.1%), despite being 14th in sack rate (7.1%). Arizona had only one player that had 5.0 sacks or more (Zaven Collins), so a difference maker could turn this defense from good to elite.

Improve the pass defense: The Falcons allowed 34 passing touchdowns last season, second most in the NFL (only the Panthers allowed more). Opposing quarterbacks had an 100.2 passer rating targeting Atlanta. Perhaps Jeff Ulbrich can turn things around, but they need more help next to Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell.

Be better at situational football: There isn't much the Ravens can improve at this point, as they already have one of the most talented teams in the NFL. They have 16 turnovers in nine playoff games, including three in the divisional round playoff loss to the Bills. Lamar Jackson has seven interceptions and four fumbles in his playoff career. There is some luck involved, but the Ravens have to be better at protecting the football in January.

Get more help for Josh Allen: The Bills could use a boost at wide receiver, especially with Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins set to become free agents. Khalil Shakir is very good, but the Bills need another outside threat to go with him. Wouldn't be shocking to see the Bills reload at that position in the draft or sign a veteran wideout early in free agency.

Receivers for Bryce Young: The Panthers have one of the best route runners in the game in Adam Thielen and a promising young player in Xavier Legette. They need more outside help for Young, who finally looked like a franchise quarterback since returning from being benched. They need to improve at a lot of positions, but Young's development is still the top priority.

Offensive line for Caleb Williams: Williams held on to the ball too long and was indecisive at times in his rookie season, but that's due to being pressured 35.4% of his dropbacks and sacked 10.7% of the time. Williams has been sacked 7+ times in four different games and been sacked 68 times total on the season (second-most since the merger). If Williams is to succeed in the NFL, the pass protection must be better. The Bears have to invest in the offensive line this offseason.

Start faster: Slow starts are the reason why the Bengals have missed the playoffs in each of the last two years. The Bengals are a combined 2-5 in September over the last two seasons and the slow starts have led to needing help to get into the postseason come january. Just being .500 after September would be massive for this team.

Find a quarterback: The Browns appear ready to move on from Deshaun Watson and need someone to help Kevin Stefanski retain his job during a period which the team looks to be rebuilding. They likely are targeting a quarterback to develop with the No. 2 pick.

Fix the defense: Dan Quinn was sorely missed last season, and it was evident watching the Cowboys defense. Dallas was 10th in points allowed per possession (1.75) and ninth in yards allowed per possession (28.5) in Quinn's final season, yet fell to 29th in points allowed per possession (2.40) and 17th in yards allowed per possession (31.4) this past season -- the main culprit of their record falling from 12-5 to 7-9. They need to improve in all facets on that side of the ball.

Extend Nik Bonitto: The Broncos have one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Bonitto, who was a second-team All-Pro in his third year. He had 13.5 sacks and 57 pressures in his breakout season, and just turned 25. the Broncos have a franchise cornerstone in Bonitto.

Keep the defense healthy: The Lions have one of the most talented teams in the NFL, but they had 13 starters on injured reserve -- including six starters on defense -- this season. That wasn't the reason Detroit lost in the divisional round, but the Lions were clearly affected by the impact of their injuries. Getting some extra help at cornerback wouldn't hurt either.

Jordan Love development: Love was turnover-prone for the majority of the 2024 season, including the wild-card playoff loss to the Eagles. The decision making has to be better, along with his footwork and accuracy. Good news for the Packers? All three are easily correctible, and they still have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

C.J. Stroud development: Stroud's performance in season two was enough of a problem for the Texans, as they fired offensive coordinator and play-caller Bobby Slowik after the franchise quarterback regressed. Stroud had a 81.0 passer rating in the second half of the season, 28th in the NFL, while throwing for nine touchdowns to eight interceptions and being sacked 22 times. The Texans know Stroud is better than this, and they made the change at offensive coordinator to get the most out of their quarterback.

Find a tight end: The Colts have not gotten much production out of their tight ends of late, which is part of the reason why Anthony Richardson struggles in the pass game. Kylen Granson and Mo-Alie Cox combined for 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown this season, so a playmaker at the position is evident. There are some playmakers at tight end to be had in the early rounds of the draft.

Fix the pass defense: The Jaguars had a lot of problems last season, but the pass defense was abysmal. Jacksonville allowed 29 passing touchdowns (26th in the NFL) and opposing quarterbacks had an 103.4 passer rating against the Jaguars pass defense. The whole secondary may be undergoing a revamp, depending on who the defensive coordinator is.

Find a long-term left tackle: The Chiefs had a patchwork situation at left tackle with Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris throughout the season, eventually signing D.J. Humphries to stabilize the position. Suamataia was a rookie second-round pick this past year and is likely the answer here, but what if he struggles again in year two? The Chiefs will have to keep options open.

Get a franchise quarterback: This is the first order of business if Pete Carroll wants to succeed in Las Vegas. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are not the answer and the Raiders will want to revamp the roster anyway, so both players could be out. The Raiders will have the No. 6 pick in the draft, so they'll have to be creative if they want one of the top quarterbacks.

Fix interior of the offensive line: Bradley Bozeman and Sam Mustipher are slated to be free agents, and the Chargers could improve in both areas. Bozeman could come back as he was reliable and played all 17 games, yet improvements are needed at guard. The Chargers have Rashaan Slater and Joe Alt as the bookends at tackle, so that's set for the next decade.

Get off-ball linebackers: The Rams struggled against the run all season, just look at the 200-yard performances Saquon Barkley put up against them. Christian Rozeboom is a free agent and Omar Speights may be fighting for a starting job. The Rams need good linebackers to mask their undersized defensive line up front.

Figure out the offensive line situation: The offensive line might need to replace three starters, and the Dolphins need to find a way to create cap space as they are $16 million over the salary cap entering their offseason. Robert Jones and Isaiah Wynn may not be back, so the Dolphins will have to get creative in free agency and the draft up front as Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension kicks in.

Who's the quarterback?: Do the Vikings commit long term to Sam Darnold after his Pro Bowl season? Or to they let Darnold walk in favor of first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy due to his performance over the last two games? Darnold could make over $40 million next year, but is it worth signing him if the end game isn't an NFC contender? This may be the biggest decision of any franchise over the entire offseason.

Help for Drake Maye: The Patriots appear to have the quarterback situation figured out, but they need help if Maye is going to reach his full potential. New England needs a No. 1 wide receiver and a No. 1 running back, along with an offensive line that doesn't allow a sack rate of 9.0%. There's a lot that needs to be improved upon on that side of the ball.

Clear cap space (again): Another year the Saints are in salary cap hell as they enter the offseason $52 million over the cap. This roster isn't going to improve with all the bloated contracts general manager Mickey Loomis gives out, so the Saints need to hit on draft picks and rebuild the roster. Another year of restructuring contracts to get under the cap awaits in new Orleans.

Find the franchise quarterback: The Giants haven't had a franchise quarterback since Eli Manning, and have arguably been the worst franchise in the NFL since Manning retired. New York hasn't had a franchise quarterback nor a good offensive line since, but have a chance to get the franchise on the right track with the No. 3 pick. Are the right people in charge to get get the pick right?

Make the call on Aaron Rodgers: Should Rodgers be back for a third seaosn with the Jets? Rodgers is 41 yards old and looked like a player his age coming off a ruptured Achilles, having the worst season of his career. The Jets made the right hire with Aaron Glenn as head coach, and now have to rebuild the franchise after the Rodgers debacle. Perhaps Rodgers is a bridge quarterback while the Jets develop someone.

Sign Zack Baun: The Eagles have been cost efficient at linebacker, but signing Baun after his First team All-Pro season is massive for Vic Fangio's defense. The Eagles could get creative and find another player like Baun, but this is a player that's been a difference maker for them since Week 1. If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Baun will be a huge reason why.

Find playmakers at wide receiver: The Steelers have to figure out the George Pickens situation, but they also need better pass catchers whether they decide to move on or not. When Pickens didn't play, the Steelers pass game severely struggled. When Pickens did play, his antics hurt the offense. A revamp is in order at this position.

Find a Trent Williams successor: Williams is still one of the best tackles in the game, but injuries have taken a toll on his availability. He'll be 37 next season and the 49ers take a significant hit up front when he's not on the field. Drafting his successor with the No. 11 pick isn't a bad idea, and could improve the right tackle spot -- even though Colton Mckevitz has been fine there.

Long-term successor to Geno Smith: There is nothing wrong with Smith as a quarterback, he's serviceable and a team can win games with him. If the Seahawks want to win a Super Bowl, Smith is not the answer -- especially at 34. The Seahawks can play Smith in 2025 and groom his successor for 2026, using the salary cap space to load up an improving roster.

Revamp at off-ball linebacker: It's likely the Buccaneers lose one of their two starting off-ball linebackers this offseason. Lavonte David and K.J. Britt are both free agents, and the Buccaneers typically find a way to bring David back. David is 35, so a long-term successor is also in the cards. This is a position Tampa Bay could double down at this offseason.

Get a franchise quarterback: The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the draft, the prime position to get the next franchise quarterback. Would the Titans go Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward? Or do they get the best player available in Travis Hunter? Given Tennessee's struggles throwing the football, this is the time to take a swing at a quarterback.

Find a long-term tight end: Zach Ertz likely isn't coming back, so a viable long-term solution may be the play here. Jayden Daniels can get another option to develop with and there are plenty of good players in the first few rounds of the draft. A Tyler Warren or Colton Loveland would do wonders in Washington.