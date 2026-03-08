With NFL free agency contract negotiation window opening March 9 at noon ET, CBS Sports is providing a position-by-position look at the free agent landscape. Safety play has evolved as the NFL has evolved. It's now essentially a combination of traditional safety, traditional cornerback, traditional linebacker and, sometimes, traditional edge rusher. Versatility is key. This isn't an outstanding safety class by any means, but there are starters available.

Top five free agent safeties

2025 team: Chiefs

2025 stats: 85 tackles, 6 passes defensed, PFF's No. 4 safety (3rd in coverage, 15th in run defense)

Age: 26

The Chiefs are a factory of turning defensive back draft picks into good players. Bryan Cook, a second-round pick in 2022, is no exception. Cook took a major step forward in 2025, but he has always been a willing tackler. He only has four interceptions in 68 career games (including playoffs), but he's as solid as they come, and the strong contract year should bode well for him. He can play in the box or as free safety.

2025 team: Seahawks

2025 stats: 66 tackles, 4 interceptions, 7 passes defensed, PFF's No. 28 safety (29th in coverage, 30th in run defense)

Age: 26

It's no surprise that Coby Bryant's versatility flourished in Mike Macdonald's scheme. The former slot cornerback moved to safety the past two years with impressive results, though he can still move around the formation when needed. He has a nose for the ball with seven interceptions and 13 passes defensed over the past two years, but he also brings the physicality teams look for at the safety position. He can play center field, he can step up in the box, and he can cover. That's an enticing combination.

2025 team: Bears

2025 stats: 93 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 8 passes defensed, PFF's No. 44 safety (66th in coverage, 20th in run defense)

Age: 26

If Cook and Curl are best classified as "solid" and Bryant as "versatile," Jaquan Brisker best falls into the "dynamic" category. He's a throwback enforcer against the pass who can line up all over the formation. He's a skilled athlete and explosive mover, and he can be a handful coming on the blitz, too; he had four sacks as a rookie. Brisker has a history of concussions, and the pure coverage can be inconsistent, but when put in the right spots, he's a multi-talented weapon.

2025 team: Patriots

2025 stats: 71 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 1 pass defensed, PFF's No. 15 safety (13th in coverage, 17th in run defense)

Age: 28

The Patriots were massive spenders last offseason, and many of those big signings were headliners of the team's magical turnaround from one of the league's worst teams to Super Bowl runner-up. But Jaylinn Hawkins, re-signed on a one-year deal, was quietly a very important part. Hawkins readily comes up and plays the run, and he can line up in the box, deep or in the slot. Last season was by far his best.

2025 team: Colts

2025 stats: 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 interception, 5 passes defensed, PFF's No. 66 safety (74th in coverage, 42nd in run defense)

Age: 24

Nick Cross has been everywhere for the Colts the last two years, racking up 266 tackles. He's active on the blitz and played 100+ snaps at box safety, free safety, slot cornerback and defensive line. Plus, he doesn't turn 25 until after the 2026 season gets underway. Teams envy the type of versatility he brings, making him an intriguing player who could get a lengthy deal.

Two more to keep an eye on

2025 team: Bears

2025 stats: 93 tackles, 7 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, PFF's No. 14 safety (23rd in coverage, 8th in run defense)

Age: 33

Kevin Byard turned back the clock in 2025, leading the NFL in interceptions for second time in his career. The first came all the way back in 2017. Byard has long had a nose for the ball -- his 36 career interceptions are second-most of any active player -- and he remains a steady deep safety, even if his downfield coverage isn't what it once was.

2025 team: Chargers, Ravens

2025 stats: 90 tackles, 9 passes defensed, PFF's No. 27 safety (21st in coverage, 43rd in run defense)

Age: 28

If you need to see Alohi Gilman's impact, simply look at the Ravens' defense before and after the team acquired him. Baltimore had a 57% defensive success rate with Gilman playing and a 20% defensive success rate -- one of the worst in the NFL -- without him playing. Gilman does a little bit of everything well, and he should attract plenty of attention.

Five teams to watch

One big question

What teams value which traits?

"Safety" has really become an umbrella term. The difference between, say, Byard and Brisker, is night and day. Byard is very much a center fielder who tracks down interceptions. Brisker is more of a blitzer. Then there are the guys who play more like linebackers, providing stellar run defense support, and the guys who play more like slot cornerbacks.

It's a buyer's preference market. The actual "top available" list will look very different team-to-team.