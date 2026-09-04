And we're back! The 2026 regular season is on our doorstep as we are less than a week away from getting inundated with NFL action. First up, we'll head to Seattle, where the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks will host the New England Patriots at Lumen Field in a rematch of the championship bout we watched back in February. That game will take place on Wednesday because we're then heading Down Under to Australia, where the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will duke it out at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

From there, it's off to the races in what is primed to be a rat race to SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LXI. Of course, there will be twists and turns all throughout the year that nobody saw coming, but we're going to give our best guesses as to how we think some teams will fare in 2026.

Below, you'll find our annual Over/Under win total predictions, where we tap the brains of our staff here at CBS Sports and they share their best bets for win totals.

Before we get going, here's a look at the panel making their picks: Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Carter Bahns, Emory Hunt, Josh Edwards, Zach Pereles, Garrett Podell, John Breech (4-0 over the last two years 👀), and yours truly.

Note: While we'll list every team and their current Over/Under odds for the season, not every club will be zeroed in by our panel for a best bet. In those cases, we'll provide our leans on their win total.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings, as of Sept. 3

Arizona Cardinals

Over 3.5 wins (-136) | Under 3.5 (+115)

Lean: Under 3.5 (+115). There's really no letup in Arizona's schedule this season. Because it plays in the NFC West, it get the daunting obligation to face the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl (the Los Angeles Rams) and the defending Super Bowl champs (Seattle Seahawks) twice a year. That's not even factoring in the San Francisco 49ers, who are one of the top contenders in the league as well. Beyond the division, facing the AFC West and NFC East is no picnic. The Cardinals' biggest opportunity to get over this win total is after the Week 14 bye when they take on the Jets (home), Saints (away) and Raiders (home) before wrapping up the regular season against the Niners. If San Francisco is resting starters in that regular season finale, Arizona could get to four wins, but it'll come down to the wire.

Atlanta Falcons

Over 7.5 (+120) | Under 7.5 (-140)

Dubin: Under 7.5 (-140). Given the level of quarterback play we should expect from Atlanta this season, I almost can't believe this win total is this high. Atlanta plays in the NFC South, which helps, but I just can't see the Falcons getting to 8 wins, especially with a tougher-than-average strength of schedule.

Sullivan: Under 7.5 (-140). It's hard to have much optimism after the summer that Atlanta just had. At the time I'm writing this, Kevin Stefanski has STILL not named a starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa didn't do much to endear himself to lock up the job, while Michael Penix Jr. is just starting to take competitive reps. This team feels destined to play multiple quarterbacks throughout the year, which is the last place you want to be. On top of the QB uncertainty, their pass rush was decimated with Jalon Walker suffering a season-ending ACL tear, while James Pearce Jr. is set to serve an eight-game suspension out of the gate.

Baltimore Ravens

Over 11.5 (+115) | Under 11.5 (-140)

Lean: Over 11.5 (+115). Baltimore flatlined last season to the tune of an 8-9 record, and that triggered seismic changes. Most notably, John Harbaugh is out as head coach, and Jesse Minter is in. The former Chargers defensive coordinator should help improve the play on defense in Year 1, especially after adding pass rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency. However, this win total will center around Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has won at least 12 games in two of the last three seasons, with last year being the lone exception because Jackson was limited to 13 games played due to injury.

Buffalo Bills

Over 10.5 (-120) | Under 10.5 (+100)

Dubin: Over 10.5 (-120). The Bills have won at least 11 games every season since 2020. This feels like stealing.

Carolina Panthers

Over 7.5 (+115) | Under 7.5 (-136)

Carolina has the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL this season, which makes its chances of repeating as NFC South champions daunting. Moreover, it has the third-highest odds to win the division at +350, behind the Saints (+255) and Buccaneers (+184). The Panthers made some notable free-agent signings on defense this offseason, but they may have hit their ceiling last year.

Chicago Bears

Over 9.5 (+105) | Under 9.5 (-125)

Hunt: Over 9.5 (+105). Offensively, the Bears have what travels well late in the season: a strong running game. Defensively, being opportunistic is a mentality, not luck. They're still the most complete team in the division.

Cincinnati Bengals

Over 10.5 (+115) | Under 10.5 (-140)

Sullivan: Over 10.5 (+115). Durability concerns with Joe Burrow will constantly loom over the Bengals, but he's healthy entering the 2026 season. With that in mind, they feel like the team to beat in this division, especially after revamping the defense this offseason. They have a cupcake schedule, which should allow them to stack up wins. Their +820 odds to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC have me intrigued, on top of the over on this win total.

Cleveland Browns

Over 5.5 (-125) | Under 5.5 (+105)

Edwards: Under 5.5 (+105). Cleveland finished with a 5-12 record last year, even with Myles Garrett on the roster. There is some young talent in the building, but the quarterback play puts a hard and low cap on this season.

Dallas Cowboys

Over 9.5 (+100) | Under 9.5 (-120)

Edwards: Over 9.5 (+100). Dallas had a high-octane offense last season, and there is no reason to believe that will change. However, the defense must improve, and the personnel is better under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Can Parker now deliver on the expectations many around the league have for him?

Podell: Over 9.5 (+100). The Dallas Cowboys have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Now, they have a defense that can carry its own weight thanks to personnel upgrades and a schematic overhaul led by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Dallas won seven games in 2025 with the NFL's worst scoring defense. It can get to at least 10 wins with even a slightly below-average defense in 2026.

Denver Broncos

Over 9.5 (-115) | Under 9.5 (-105)

Dajani: Over 9.5 (-115). Some say Bo Nix is one of the most overrated quarterbacks in the NFL. Yet, he just became the first quarterback to win double-digit games and score 30 total touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. Literally never been done before. Nix ranks top three all-time in QB wins (24), total touchdowns (64) and passing touchdowns (54) in a quarterback's first two seasons. His stellar defense isn't doing all the work. Yes, Denver isn't going to go 14-3 again, but the Broncos get to double-digit wins. They have a top-three defense, a fantastic offensive line, a good quarterback and Jaylen Waddle.

Pereles: Over 9.5 (-115). Denver's 9.5 number here is puzzlingly low to me, considering this team won 10 games with Bo Nix as a rookie and 14 last year. Though it was mostly a quiet offseason, I'm very bullish on the Jaylen Waddle addition bringing an added layer of passing-game explosiveness. Even if the defense and the close-game results regress a little bit, I'm happy to bet on one of the game's best coaches (Sean Payton), best offensive lines and best defenses.

Detroit Lions

Over 10.5 (-115) | Under 10.5 (-105)

Sullivan: Over 10.5 (-115). Detroit is the bounce-back team in 2026. After finishing last and out of the playoffs a year ago, I think the Lions surge back into the Super Bowl conversation. They have an offense that can go up against the best of them, and should improve on defense, particularly when they get their starting safeties back later in the year. What'll assist Detroit in this rebound effort is its schedule. When you look at strength of schedule based on opponents' O/U win totals, the Lions have the easiest path of any team in the league.

Breech: Over 10.5 (-115). The one thing I love about the Lions this year is their schedule. Thanks to the scheduling formula, the Lions get to face three opponents that no other team in the NFC North will face. Those opponents? The Cardinals, Giants and Titans. On the other hand, the Bears will be getting the Seahawks, Eagles and Jaguars as their three non-common opponents. With a high-flying offense, not only do I think the Lions get back to the playoffs this year, but I actually think they're going to end up winning the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers

Over 9.5 (-130) | Under 9.5 (+110)

Lean: Under 9.5 (+110). Green Bay is coming off a 9-7-1 campaign in 2025 where it made the playoffs, but it has some questions entering the new year. Micah Parsons will begin the season on the PUP list as he continues to recover from his season-ending ACL tear last year. The Packers' defense fell off a cliff when Parsons was out of the lineup, and that concern could persist as long as he's sidelined. On offense, Josh Jacobs has been placed on the commissioner's exempt list stemming from being charged with two misdemeanors, sending the running game into a tailspin. In a tightly contested division where the margins will be razor thin, these developments don't help Green Bay's ability to put wins together.

Houston Texans

Over 9.5 (-146) | Under 9.5 (+124)

Dajani: Over 9.5 (-146). The Texans have the best defense in the NFL, a good wide receiving corps and an upgrade at running back with David Montgomery. Imagine if the quarterback starts playing well again. The Texans could win the Super Bowl! Houston has won double-digit games in each season where C.J. Stroud has been the QB. I have him bouncing back and winning the division.

Dubin: Over 9.5 (-146). Houston's defense should be good enough for the Texans to reach this number. They won 12 games last year and should have a better offense than they did a year ago.

Indianapolis Colts

Over 7.5 (-140) | Under 7.5 (+115)

Lean: Under 7.5 (+115). Indy was the surprise team of 2025 for the first half of the year, jumping out to an 8-2 record over the first 10 weeks. Coming out of their bye, however, the Colts went into a free fall, losing their final seven games, while also seeing Daniel Jones suffer a torn Achilles. Jones is slated to be back for Week 1, but what version of him are the Colts getting this time around? There are two teams clearly above them in the division in Houston and Jacksonville, so they'll face tough sledding throughout the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over 8.5 (-140) | Under 8.5 (+116)

Lean: Over 8.5 (-140). This line feels a touch too low considering Jacksonville posted 13 wins a season ago. Its 2026 schedule is in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty, and if Trevor Lawrence continues to look like the player he was down the stretch last year, the Jaguars should cruise over this win total. Remember, it wasn't just Lawrence playing at a high level in their final eight games. The defense surrendered the fewest points per game in the NFL over that same stretch.

Kansas City Chiefs

Over 10.5 (+115) | Under 10.5 (-140)

Lean: Under 10.5 (-140). There's a lot of faith being put in the Chiefs to bounce back in 2026 as they are the betting favorite to win the AFC West. That feels largely built on reputation rather than where the team currently stands. Patrick Mahomes is attempting to be ready for Week 1 after suffering a torn ACL and LCL at the tail end of last season. While an 80% version of Mahomes is probably better than half of the quarterbacks in the NFL, the offensive line in front of him has some questions, as does a totally revamped secondary. K.C. will be relying on a lot of young players to step up in 2026, making this 11-win threshold on the over a tough sell.

Las Vegas Raiders

Over 5.5 (-150) | Under 5.5 (+125)

Lean: Over 5.5 (-150). Las Vegas has games against the Dolphins, Saints (road), Jets (road), Browns (road), Titans and Cardinals (road) this season. While the road element in most of those games is a bit alarming, they are winnable contests, which would get us over this threshold. That's not even factoring in a couple of wonky upsets along the way. Kirk Cousins will start the year for Las Vegas, while Fernando Mendoza will begin his career as the backup, but it's only a matter of time before we see the No. 1 overall pick. His development is paramount for the Raiders, even more so than the win-loss total, so this future is a bit tricky to pinpoint, but we'll lean over given that handful of softer opponents.

Los Angeles Chargers

Over 9.5 (-140) | Under 9.5 (+115)

Lean: Over 9.5 (-140). The Chargers were decimated by injuries along the offensive line last season, including top tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. While there are questions about the interior of the line, those two are slated to be back for Week 1, and that's great news for Justin Herbert. The offense should also get a boost with Mike McDaniel hired as the new OC, setting the stage for a possible career year for Herbert statistically. The defense also is routinely among the top in the league, so this well-rounded club should be expected to get to double-digit wins.

Los Angeles Rams

Over 11.5 (-130) | Under 11.5 (+110)

Lean: Over 11.5 (-130). This lean is purely based on being in awe of the collection of talent they've put together this offseason. The combination of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald along the defensive line, while Trent McDuffie helps anchor the secondary, has the makings of a lethal unit. When you pair them with a Matthew Stafford-led offense, it's no wonder they are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. However, this is a true lean, despite going 12-5 last year. L.A. plays the sixth-toughest schedule in the NFL this season and has an NFL-high seven primetime games.

Miami Dolphins

Over 3.5 (-140) | Under 3.5 (+110)

Bahns: Under 3.5 (+110). Every year of the Super Bowl era except 2003 saw at least one team win three or fewer games. The Dolphins are the best candidate to finish 3-14 or worse this year, yet the under is priced at plus money. The roster is completely gutted, and the schedule is the second-toughest (based on 2025 records).

Minnesota Vikings

Over 8.5 (-120) | Under 8.5 (+100)

Lean: Under 8.5 (+100). There may be no team with more variance in how the 2026 campaign could unfold than the Vikings. If Kyler Murray hits and is Sam Darnold 2.0, they should cruise over this win total and will likely flip the NFC North on its head. That said, Murray is not the most durable of quarterbacks. If his injury history carries over to Minnesota, you're suddenly asking either Carson Wentz or J.J. McCarthy to hold down the fort, which is a tall task. The value is on the under here. Simply due to the continued unknown under center.

New England Patriots

Over 10.5 (+115) | Under 10.5 (-140)

Bahns: Over 10.5 (+115). The market is down on the reigning AFC Champions largely because of the increase in schedule difficulty compared to last year. What people are forgetting is that the Patriots got better this offseason with their wide receiver acquisitions and offensive line help. Plus, Drake Maye's struggles in the Super Bowl and Will Campbell's lapses down the stretch can be chalked up to the fact that they were not healthy.

New Orleans Saints

Over 7.5 (-120) | Under 7.5 (+100)

Edwards: Under 7.5 (+100). My third and final prediction came down to the Bengals Over or the Saints Under; both are plus money. The margins feel slimmer for Cincinnati; 10.5 wins is a lot to cover. New Orleans is already dealing with injuries, and I think expectations of Tyler Shough should be tempered a bit.

New York Giants

Over 7.5 (-110) | Under 7.5 (-110)

Lean: Over 7.5 (-110). New York is a possible breakout team in 2026 with Jaxson Dart entering Year 2 and John Harbaugh now installed as head coach. Dart flashed his potential as a rookie (albeit with some reckless play as a runner), and if that can be honed in a bit under Harbaugh, there's a lot to like about the Giants. Malik Nabers is back as a true No. 1 weapon in the offense, and the defense boasts a slew of stud pass rushers, including Brian Burns. Their division isn't for the faint of heart, but they have the talent to put together eight wins.

New York Jets

Over 5.5 (-115) | Under 5.5 (-105)

Lean: Over 5.5 (-115). Sort of crazy that the Jets are an Over team even if it is just a lean, right? New York has the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL this season and should get better play across the board after improving the roster. Geno Smith is now in at quarterback and, while he doesn't have the highest ceiling in the world, he's a far better passer than what the Jets had with Justin Fields. Defensively, they added a bunch, including linebacker Demario Davis, No. 2 overall pass rusher David Bailey and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. They're not a playoff team, but they could certainly be a pesky 6-win club.

Philadelphia Eagles

Over 10.5 (+115) | Under 10.5 (-140)

Lean: Over 10.5 (+115). The NFC East is one of the more volatile divisions to evaluate year-over-year, but the Eagles are looking to three-peat as champs in 2026. They'll do so while playing the eighth-easiest schedule in the NFL this season. Sure, there could be some growing pains as the offense works in new OC Sean Mannion and finds its footing post-A.J. Brown, but there is enough talent here to remain one of the elite teams in the conference.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over 8.5 (+110) | Under 8.5 (-130)

Hunt: Over 8.5 (+110). Based on the moves and acquisitions made this offseason, the Steelers have done a great job of improving in all three facets of the game. This may be the best collection of talent Aaron Rodgers has had since leaving Green Bay.

San Francisco 49ers

Over 9.5 (-146) | Under 9.5 (+120)

Lean: Over 9.5 (-146). San Francisco is somewhat of an afterthought as it stands in the shadow of both the Rams and Seahawks, but the 49ers shouldn't be overlooked. They competed with Seattle for the No. 1 seed in Week 18 and reached 12 wins despite a slew of injuries to key pillars on the roster. They are on the mend coming into 2026 and have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule in the league, so they should once again post double-digit wins and get over this total.

Seattle Seahawks

Over 10.5 (-115) | Under 10.5 (-105)

Breech: Over 10.5 (-115). I have never seen a situation where everyone seems to be sleeping on the defending champs, but that feels like what we're seeing with the Seahawks. Everyone is all-in on the Rams, and although I do think they'll be good, I also think the Seahawks will go toe-to-toe with them for the NFC West title.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over 8.5 (+115) | Under 8.5 (-136)

Pereles: Over 8.5 (+115). I still see Tampa Bay's roster as the best in the NFC South, and someone has to win what looks like the NFL's worst division. Baker Mayfield was playing at an MVP level before injuries started to really impact him, and he has several talented receiving options and one of the league's best offensive lines. My Defensive Rookie of the Year pick, Rueben Bain Jr., is a strong fit in Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme, and improvements at linebacker will also go a long way.

Podell: Over 8.5 (+115). The NFC South is perennially the league's weakest division, and that will be no different in 2026. The Atlanta Falcons don't have a quarterback, the Carolina Panthers are ravaged by injury before the games have begun and the New Orleans Saints are likely a year away because of the talent—or lack thereof—on defense. Tampa Bay has the highest floor in the NFL's lowest-ceiling division.

Tennessee Titans

Over 6.5 (+100) | Under 6.5 (-120)

Lean: Under 6.5 (-120). While Tennessee has an entirely new coaching staff coming into 2026, headlined by head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, there's still the question of Cam Ward. The former No. 1 overall pick had a so-so summer, and protection could be a problem for Tennessee up front. That's especially true given the stout defenses they'll face within their own division.

Washington Commanders

Over 7.5 (+105) | Under 7.5 (-125)

Pereles: Under 7.5 (-125). Things were looking up for a potential bounce-back year before Laremy Tunsil and others got hurt, and the lack of top-end talent and depth got exposed. Jayden Daniels should thrive in David Blough's new system, and Washington is hoping both Blough's and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' schemes make the sum greater than the parts. But Washington faces a brutal schedule and simply has too many holes at crucial positions, such as offensive line and cornerback.