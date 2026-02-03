The San Francisco 49ers have only had to play one international game over the past 12 years, but that number could finally go up in 2026.

During an interview this week with ImagenSports, 49ers owner Jed York said that his team would "most likely" serve as the home team for an international game this coming season.

And there's one particular city that York would like to see the 49ers play in.

"We always have communication with the league," York said when asked about the potential of the 49ers playing in Mexico City. "For us, Mexico is one of our markets. We will most likely give up a home game this season to play abroad, and Mexico is always No. 1 on my list."

Playing in Mexico City wasn't an option over the past three seasons because the NFL didn't hold any games in the Mexican capital, but that will change in 2026.

During NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's annual news conference at the Super Bowl, he announced that the league would return to Mexico City for the upcoming season as part of a multiyear deal.

The NFL has held six games in Mexico City over the past 21 years, and the 49ers have played in two of them.

The 49ers actually played the NFL's first international regular season game ever in 2005 when they beat the Cardinals in Mexico City. The 49ers' most recent international trip also came in Mexico City when they beat the Cardinals once again in 2022.

The NFL could certainly send the 49ers to Mexico City for a third time, but there's no guarantee that it's going to happen. The 49ers' biggest problem is that there will be some stiff competition to host the Mexico City game.

Ten teams hold marketing rights in Mexico. Of that group, four are in the NFC. That's notable because NFC teams will host the majority of this coming season's international games. (The Jaguars will likely be the only AFC team to host an international game).

The 49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys and Rams all hold marketing rights in Mexico City, but the Rams almost certainly won't be hosting a game in Mexico because they're already scheduled to play a game in Australia.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play both the 49ers and Cardinals at home this year, so the NFL could certainly send one of those games to Mexico City.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't like losing home games to host internationally, but he did recently say that he'd be willing to give one up for Mexico City -- where Dallas hasn't played.

If the 49ers don't get Mexico City, there are still plenty of other options because it's among seven cities that will host at least one international game:

Melbourne, Australia (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rams)

London (Wembley Stadium)

London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Munich (FC Bayern Munich Arena)

Rio De Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)

Madrid (Bernabéu Stadium)

Paris (Stade de France Stadium, Saints)

Mexico City (Estadio Banorte)

The 49ers won't be sent to Paris because the Saints have already been tabbed as the home team. However, if the 49ers aren't sent to Mexico City, they could certainly be sent to any other location.

Even Australia could be a possibility. The Rams will be the home team in that game and, due to the travel, the NFL will almost certainly have them facing another West Coast team and there are only four options on the Rams' schedule: San Francisco, Seahawks, Arizona or the Chargers. The Seahawks have already volunteered to go Down Under, but the NFL might be waiting to see what happens in the Super Bowl before making any decisions there.

If the 49ers go to London, Germany or Spain, it would be their first Euro trip since 2013 when they beat the Jaguars 42-10. Since that game, every other team has played at least once in Europe, so the 49ers have the longest drought without being sent over the Atlantic Ocean.

As things stand, the NFL has already tabbed five home teams for the international games, so there are only four slots left. The Rams (Melbourne), Saints (Paris), Falcons (TBA), Commanders (TBA) and Lions (TBA) will all serve as a home team in an international game this year. The Jaguars are also expected to get their annual game at Wembley, so the NFL only needs three more home teams to fill out the international schedule.

No matter what happens, York seems pretty confident that his team will be playing at least one international game in 2026. That should be good news for the 49ers, who are 4-0 outside of the United States.