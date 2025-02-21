The New York Jets have moved on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the 41-year-old will now turn his attention to either retirement, or where his next NFL home will be. The quarterback market this offseason is an interesting one. We have free agents like Sam Darnold and Justin Fields, potential trade targets like Matthew Stafford and other wild cards like Derek Carr or even Joe Milton III. Where does Rodgers fit in?

On Thursday, TMZ caught up with Rodgers following a training session in California. The four-time NFL MVP was asked what he's looking for when considering his next destination. He responded by saying, "If they want you."

The TMZ reporter then asked if there was anything else Rodgers thinks about when it comes to a new team. He thought for a second, and then said, "If they got a good team."

Both of these prerequisites could be legitimate obstacles for Rodgers. While he's a future Hall of Famer, Rodgers posted career-worsts in losses (12), yards per attempt (6.7) and passer rating (90.5) this past season with the Jets. It remains to be seen how much interest there will be in a quarterback who turns 42 next year.

The other issue is that good teams usually aren't looking for starting quarterbacks. Rodgers could potentially follow the Brett Favre career arc by joining the Minnesota Vikings if Darnold decides to sign with another squad in free agency. Then there's the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could pivot to another veteran with Russell Wilson looking for a new deal.

Perhaps being wanted is the most important thing to Rodgers. When it comes to other potential landing spots, the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders or even Los Angeles Rams are teams that could end up showing interest.