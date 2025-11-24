Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his non-throwing shoulder on a first-half hit during Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, then re-aggravated the ailment on a Hail Mary attempt in the second quarter. Mayfield did not play the rest of the game and spent the second half in a sling as Tampa Bay lost its third straight.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield will be re-evaluated on Monday and MRI results should reveal the extend of the injury. The Buccaneers (6-5) started the season 6-2 overall, but this rough patch in recent weeks squandered their lead in the NFC South.

Now tied with the Carolina Panthers at the top of the division, the Buccaneers are the No. 4 seed in the NFC with six games to play. Tampa Bay is gunning for its sixth straight divisional crown, but Mayfield's availability is paramount to reaching the postseason.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions in the first half of Sunday's loss in Los Angeles before exiting the game. He was the league's leading MVP candidate through the first six games before the schedule stiffened.

The Buccaneers host the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons over the next three weeks as they turn to Teddy Bridgewater if Mayfield is sidelined. Mayfield experienced pain in his non-throwing shoulder before in his career after tearing his labrum during the 2021 season.

A shoulder sprain usually takes a few weeks to heal, but quarterbacks have returned in short order with rest as well.

"You never want to see guys injured, especially your leader," Bridgewater said. "But Baker's a tough guy, man. He tried to come back out there and tough it out for the guys. That says a lot about him."

Now in his third seasons with the Buccaneers, Mayfield made 45 consecutive starts and has not missed a game since 2022 when a high ankle sprain with the Panthers caused him to miss time.

Mayfield has thrown for 2,406 yards and 18 touchdowns this season with a 60.8 QBR, the second-highest rating of his career.