You can make a strong case that the New York Jets were the winners of the 2023 offseason for the simple fact that they were able to strike a deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers. Solidifying their quarterback situation with a four-time MVP has thrust the Jets into the thick of the Super Bowl conversation going into the season, but that wasn't all they did. The club also added wideouts Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb to go along with some of the strong options they already had in the passing game, including rising second-year receiver Garrett Wilson.

When you then factor in running back Breece Hall into the equation, there are plenty of options for the Jets offensively and should make them an awfully tough matchup week in and week out.

"I mean with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything," Hall told the NFL Network's NFL Total Access. "If you don't want to load the box, Aaron's going to get the ball off all day, if you do we've got the RPOs and we've got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us as well. And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbones of our defense to rely on, so we're excited for that, for sure."

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 80 Yds 463 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

Hall is set to be a key pillar to this offense, but it will be interesting to see how the second-year back fares as the returns from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 last year, which cut his rookie campaign short. Before the injury, Hall looked like he was set for stardom, averaging nearly 100 yards from scrimmage per game. If he can return to that form, it'll send New York's offense to a much more dynamic level.

"I'm doing pretty good right now," Hall said of his rehab. "I've been saying I'll be ready for the first game, so right now I'm just focusing on getting my knee as strong as possible, just getting that confidence back. But it's been going well so far."

The Jets -- who currently own the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl, per Caesars Sportsbook -- begin the season at home when they host the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."