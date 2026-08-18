Jets' Breece Hall could be on track for Week 1 after groin injury

New York Jets running back Breece Hall suffered a groin injury during Monday's practice and is expected to miss two to three weeks, according to coach Aaron Glenn. The timeline should put the star RB ready to go for Week 1, when the Jets visit the Tennessee Titans.

"I don't think it was a big deal, but I wanted to make sure I get the evaluation on that," said Glenn, who further described the injury as minor.

Hall went down with a non-contact injury as he was running down the field on a pass play.

The team is planning to be "cautious" with the 25-year-old, who is once again expected to lead the team in rushing, as he has since he joined the league as a second-rounder in 2022. Hall has been the most consistent element of the offense over the last four seasons, improving from 463 yards in his rookie season to 1,065 yards in 2025.

The former second-rounder's career performance last season earned him a three-year, $43.5 million contract extension.

With Hall sidelined for a few weeks, Braelon Allen, who had a 31-yard touchdown in their Week 1 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is expected to step up. Isaiah Davis is dealing with a knee injury, but if he gets healthy, the 2024 second-rounder could also see more touches during camp. Davis had 236 rushing yards and 186 yards in the air with one touchdown last season. He stepped up as Hall's backup last year after Allen went down with a knee injury that caused him to miss 13 games.

The Jets underwent many changes to the offense this offseason, including moves at quarterback and offensive coordinator. Geno Smith, whom the Jets originally drafted in 2013, returns to New York. Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich was brought in as the offensive coordinator. With many adjustments to make as they learn a new system and a new quarterback, having Hall healthy for the regular season will be a major benefit.