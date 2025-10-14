The Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders are interested in adding a wide receiver as we near the halfway point of the regular season, as NFL Media reports that the two teams will host former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks on a visit.

Burks hit waivers earlier this month, and predictably cleared them coming off injury. The former No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft tore his ACL in practice last year, and then broke his collarbone during a training camp practice session in July.

The Titans infamously selected Burks with the pick acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the A.J. Brown trade. He failed to live up to expectations, catching 53 passes for 699 yards and one touchdown in just 27 career games played. Injuries unfortunately headlined Burks' career to date, as he's never played more than 11 games in a single season. However, just 25 years old, Burks could benefit from a change of scenery.

The Broncos' passing attack has been disappointing this season, as it ranks No. 16 in the NFL (206.8 passing yards per game). Courtland Sutton is the only wide receiver averaging over 42 yards per game. Bo Nix completed just 4 of 10 passes for 49 yards in the second half of the ugly win over the New York Jets Sunday in London, and his 88.2 passer rating ranks No. 24 in the NFL.

As for the Commanders' potential interest in Burks, their wide receiver room is injured. Terry McLaurin missed the last three games due to a quad injury, Noah Brown only played two games this season due to groin and knee injuries, then Deebo Samuel played through a heel injury during Washington's Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears. Chris Moore and rookie Jaylin Lane emerged as Jayden Daniels' leading receivers in Week 6.

Burks was a legitimate star at Arkansas, and picked up First Team All-SEC honors in 2021 after catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games played. However, he struggled to find his footing in the NFL.