Ready or not, the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline is fast approaching. Between now and Tuesday, Nov. 4, front offices across the league will need to determine whether or not they'll be buyers or sellers at the deadline. Once they come to that conclusion, they'll have to start working the phones to wheel and deal.

For the New Orleans Saints, they've been pegged by most as a seller this year. Given that the club is well under .500 and in Year 1 of the Kellen Moore era, they will most likely use this deadline to begin evaluating who will be around for the long term and then ship out those who do not fit into the big-picture plan that holds value across the league.

One of those players who could be worth more to New Orleans as an asset at this stage than for his capabilities on the field is Chris Olave. The wideout is under team control through the 2026 season after the Saints picked up his fifth-year option. The fact that a team buying the 25-year-old would have him beyond 2025 will only boost his value. That said, Olave would likely seek an extension this upcoming offseason rather than enter a lame duck season in 2026. If New Orleans isn't keen on the idea of locking down Olave at this stage of their rebuild, it'd make sense to see what he'd fetch on the trade market this deadline.

Chris Olave NO • WR • #12 TAR 63 REC 39 REC YDs 342 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

What teams could be interested? Let's highlight a handful of logical landing spots.

Buffalo Bills

Current WRs: Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Shavers

The Buffalo Bills entered their Week 7 bye on a surprising two-game losing skid. After averaging 33.2 points per game over the opening month, the losing streak has seen the offense screech to a halt, posting just 17 points per contest. A key cause of the offense going silent has been the continued lack of a true threat at the wide receiver position. Shakir topped the position group in Week 5 with just 45 yards receiving, while Palmer led the group in Week 6 with 60 yards, with the majority coming on a single 45-yard reception. Coleman is the only wideout on the roster to top 100 yards in a single game. However, that came in Week 1, and he's recorded 45 or fewer yards in every game since. Olave would go in and immediately become the No. 1 target for Josh Allen in the passing game, and give him a weapon he hasn't seen the likes of since Stefon Diggs. With Buffalo firmly within a Super Bowl window, they should prioritize adding a boost to the offense.

New England Patriots

Current WRs: Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III

New England surprisingly has thrust itself into the playoff conversation, thanks in large part to the emergence of Drake Maye in his second season. While Diggs has been a welcome addition to the receiver room, the position group could still use more explosion. The Patriots saw firsthand how impactful Olave can be after he put up 98 yards on six catches against them in Week 6. While the receiver would certainly help the club in 2025, it's his long-term availability that could be most attractive to the Patriots. At just 25 years old, Olave could grow with Maye, and New England likely wouldn't blink at signing him to an extension this offseason with their young quarterback still on his rookie deal. It'd make sense for 2025 and beyond.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Current WRs: DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scott Miller, Ben Skowronek, Ke'Shawn Williams

Pittsburgh is in playoff contention as the Aaron Rodgers experiment has largely gotten off to a roaring success. To make it count, however, the Steelers would be wise to continue searching the receiver market to improve their offense. Currently, Metcalf is the lone receiver that the Steelers have confidence in. Through six games, Metcalf has 406 yards on the season. The next-highest producing receiver is Calvin Austin III with 139 yards receiving. Pittsburgh desperately needs a second option for Rodgers outside of Metcalf, and Olave would fit that bill splendidly.

New York Giants

Current WRs: Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, Gunner Olszewski, Beaux Collins

When thinking of buyers at the trade deadline, the Giants likely wouldn't be among the first teams that come to mind. However, the pursuit of Olave makes plenty of sense at this stage. Currently, the club has a gaping hole at receiver after Malik Nabers went down for the season with an ACL tear, and Olave could help cushion that blow for the rest of 2025. More importantly, however, he'd help continue the development of standout rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. With Olave under team control through next season, he could also form a lethal combo with Nabers once he returns, suddenly giving New York one of the best one-two punches at receiver in the league.

San Francisco 49ers

Current WRs: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Skyy Moore, Demarcus Robinson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jordan Watkins

Despite all the injuries that San Francisco has endured this season, they are still above .500 and firmly in the mix for the NFC West crown. While the likes of Kendrick Bourne have held down the ship with Jennings and Pearsall hurt, they could use another healthy body, even if those two return in some capacity. With San Francisco can get healthy under center with Brock Purdy on the mend, along with tight end George Kittle, the addition of Olave could help quickly turn this ailing offense into a lethal unit down the stretch.