With star running back Jonathan Taylor nursing an ankle injury and out for the game, the Indianapolis Colts have elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad ahead of their "Thursday Night Football showdown" with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media.

Lindsay spent the first three seasons of his career with the Broncos, rushing for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns on 534 carries. An undrafted free agent out of the University of Colorado, Lindsay quickly became an integral part of the team's run game and ultimately started 32 of 42 games across his three years in Denver. He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two years with the Broncos and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

An injury ended his third season early, and he then signed on with the Houston Texans for the 2021 campaign. He was with Houston for the first 10 games of the season, mixing in with several other backs along the way, carrying 50 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. After being released by Houston, he was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins. He contributed there as a backup for four games down the stretch.

Lindsay signed with the Colts this past offseason and remained with the team throughout training camp. He was released at the end of camp and then re-signed to the practice squad. In his first regular-season action of the year, he figures to play some snaps alongside Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson, perhaps getting some of the early-down work along with Jackson while Hines handles pass-down snaps.