Cowboys vs. Jets odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer simulation

After suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of the Saints and Packers to knock them down a few pegs in the NFL playoff picture, the Dallas Cowboys will look to get back on track against the winless New York Jets on Sunday. Dallas will travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, and Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold will return after sitting the last month with mononucleosis. Dallas is favored by a touchdown after the line opened at 7.5, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44 in the latest Cowboys vs. Jets odds. Before you make any Week 6 NFL predictions, listen to the current Cowboys vs. Jets picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Falcons. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Jets vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that a productive Cowboys offense will be looking to build off a strong second half against Green Bay after six mediocre quarters against the Saints and Packers. Trailing 17-0 at the half, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys finally got hot, as Prescott finished with 463 yards passing. Wide receiver Amari Cooper hauled in 11 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Gallup added seven catches for 113 yards. Dallas has racked up at least 474 yards of total offense in four of its five games.

The Jets will get Darnold back and cut his replacement, Luke Falk, on Saturday. Darnold had 17 touchdowns through the air last season for New York and showcased his ability with his legs, rushing the ball 44 times and another score. The Cowboys let Packers running back Aaron Jones run for four touchdowns last week, potentially portending a strong game for talented Jets back Le'Veon Bell.

So who wins Jets vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Jets spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.