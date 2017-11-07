Deshaun Watson-less Texans sign another quarterback not named Colin Kaepernick

The Houston Texans are lacking a starting-caliber quarterback after losing rookie sensation Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL. So on Tuesday, they brought in a free agent to bolster a quarterback room that is currently spearheaded by Tom Savage.

The new quarterback isn't Colin Kaepernick. It's Josh Johnson. To make room for him, the Texans dropped Matt McGloin, who they signed last week.

"Colin Kaepernick's a good football player, hasn't played football in a while," Texans coach O'Brien said on Monday.

Johnson hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2013 season. He hasn't attempted a pass since 2011. In his career, he's played in 29 games (five starts). In those 29 games, he's completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 1,042 yards, five touchdowns, 10 picks, and a 57.7 passer rating. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pointed out, Johnson has "now signed 13 contracts with eight different teams" since his last regular-season appearance in 2013.

Of note:

Josh Johnson, you might recall, was signed and cut, signed and cut, by the 49ers in 2014. As Kap's backup. Couldn't make the roster. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) November 7, 2017

Don't expect him to supplant Savage as the starter. So as of now, here's what the Texans' quarterback room looks like:

QB1: Tom Savage (career 71.7 passer rating)

QB2: T.J. Yates (career 72.8 passer rating)

QB3: Josh Johnson (career 57.7 passer rating)

On Sunday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the Texans talked about maybe bringing in Kaepernick, who filed a collusion grievance against the NFL owners. They could still sign Kaepernick, of course, but with three quarterbacks on their roster they appear to be set with their Savage-Yates-Johnson trio for now. In other news, the Texans are 3-5 and no longer have a realistic shot at making a postseason run.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick and his 88.9 passer rating continue to be stuck on the open market a year after he began his protest against racial injustice by remaining seated during the national anthem.