Dolphins 2020 schedule: Predicting every game, week-by-week odds, matchups, projections

The Miami Dolphins are arguably the NFL's version of the Philadelphia 76ers: Trade assets and stockpile draft picks while creating a maximum amount of cap space to spend on free agents in order to build a contender. Miami may be ahead of schedule with its version of the "process."

After finishing the 2019 season with five wins in their final nine games, the Dolphins spent big on free agency. The Dolphins landed Byron Jones as their mega signing, while spending big bucks on Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Ereck Flowers, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jordan Howard, and Clayton Fejedelem. They also acquired Matt Breida in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the draft, one which the Dolphins had 11 picks at their disposal. Miami selected Tua Tagovailoa to be its next franchise quarterback, the first of five picks in the first two rounds.

The Dolphins have plenty of optimism heading into year two of the Brian Flores regime, especially in a wide open AFC East. Miami could be a surprise team to watch in the division, especially if Tagovailoa figures out the NFL quickly.

Miami's 2020 schedule has been released and we're giving a week-by-week prediction for all 16 games. Courtesy of William Hill Sports Book, we'll provide over/under win totals for every opponent along with lines for Week 1 and Week 2. In case you're wondering, the Dolphins over/under is 6.0 -- so let's see if they surpass that threshold.

Trust the process.

Week 1 at Patriots

Line: Patriots -6.5

Opponent win total: 9.0

Prediction: The Dolphins enter the 2020 season with optimism, only to have Bill Belichick remember what Flores and Miami did to New England in Week 17 of last season. The Patriots defense is still one of the best in the NFL and will give Ryan Fitzpatrick fits in the pocket, already having Dolphins fans clamoring for Tua. This one will be ugly. Patriots 28-14

Projected record: 0-1

Week 2 vs. Bills

Line: Dolphins +3

Opponent win total: 9.0

Prediction: The Dolphins home opener isn't a walk in the park either, as they get another one of the league's best defenses in the Bills. Miami's run game will be tested again, even though Jordan Howard will make sure Fitzpatrick doesn't get hit every other play. The Dolphins will keep the game close by sticking to the run, but Buffalo prevails thanks to a big day from Devin Singletary. The Tua watch is in full effect. Dolphins also fail to cover again. Bills 27-20

Projected record: 0-2

Week 3 at Jaguars (TNF)

Opponent win total: 4.5

Prediction: A bad first half by the Dolphins on a short week will force Tagovailoa into action. "Tua Mania" begins in South Beach as he throws for a pair of touchdowns in the second half and runs for one against a poor Jaguars team. DeVante Parker is Tua's first go-to receiver in the NFL. The Dolphins can see the future is now with their franchise quarterback. Dolphins 31-17

Projected record: 1-2

Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Opponent win total: 9.5

Prediction: While Tua had a great debut with the Dolphins, he learns how tough playing quarterback is in the NFL against a Seahawks team that will contend for the Super Bowl. Miami's offensive line (not by name only) will have Tagovailoa running for his life and making questionable decisions throughout the afternoon. Tough day for the Dolphins offense, as the Seahawks force three turnovers. Seahawks 27-17

Projected win record: 1-3

Week 5 at 49ers

Opponent win total: 10.5

Prediction: The schedule makers did the Dolphins no favors with the early portion of their 2020 slate. Miami gets the honor of traveling to San Francisco this week, another Super Bowl contender in the NFC. Breida will be looking for vengeance against his former team as Miami will look to use his speed for big plays against a 49ers defense that is unfortunately starting to round into form. Fitzpatrick gets the start this week, but this is the game Miami goes to Tua for good after the starter to open the year has another poor outing. 49ers 31-16

Projected record: 1-4

Week 6 at Broncos

Opponent win total: 7.5

Prediction: Another tough game, another tough defense the Dolphins face in the first half of the year. Tagovailoa gets the start in this one and performs well against the Denver defense a puts constant pressure on him throughout the afternoon. Mike Gesicki has a big day, but the Dolphins come up short as Drew Lock has a game-winning drive that spoils Miami's upset bid. Broncos 26-23

Projected record: 1-5

Week 7 vs. Chargers

Opponent win total: 7.5

Prediction: It's time the Dolphins play a team that matches up to their talent level. Tua rides off the success from the past week and has his first game with three passing touchdowns in the NFL. Christian Wilkins has a multi-sack day as the Dolphins defense has their best game of the year. The Dolphins showcase how good they can be in time. Dolphins 30-17

Projected record: 2-5

Week 8 vs. Rams

Opponent win total: 8.5

Prediction: The Rams aren't the Super Bowl contender they were a few years back, but they still play in a tough division. Going to the East Coast will be a tough matchup, especially since the Dolphins are starting to round into form. Miami's run defense will struggle against Cam Akers, who has a big game and wills Los Angeles to a win. Tua struggles against the Rams secondary early, but plays better in the second half. Rams 27-23

Projected record: 2-6

Week 9 at Cardinals

Opponent win total: 7.0

Prediction: The Dolphins have another tough challenge in the Cardinals, who will have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Miami will provide some fireworks of their own against the Cardinals secondary, as the Tagovailoa-Parker connection will earn a pair of touchdowns. While Miami's efforts will be known against Arizona, Kyler Murray takes the Cardinals to victory late. The Dolphins still need to grow defensively. Cardinals 34-28

Projected record: 2-7

Week 10 vs. Jets

Opponent win total: 6.5

Prediction: Enough losing in Miami, as the Dolphins play with the heart that defined their run at the end of last season. A big afternoon from Howard on the ground gives Miami optimism headed into the bye week, along with two more touchdowns from Tagovailoa. The Dolphins finally get that division win they've been lacking. Dolphins 24-21

Projected record: 3-7

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 at Jets

Opponent win total: 6.5

Prediction: Such an odd scheduling quirk the Dolphins have, facing the Jets back-to-back (and for the second time in three weeks). The Jets use the bye week to regroup as Sam Darnold rebounds from a tough Week 10 defeat. The Dolphins pass defense gets maligned for allowing Darnold to have a big game against them, one of many times they'll be criticized in 2020. Jets 27-19

Projected record: 3-8

Week 13 vs. Bengals

Opponent win total: 5.5

Prediction: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Joe Burrow. A matchup of the top two quarterbacks taken in the draft. This one will be fun for NFL fans to watch, as Tua has another big game against the quarterback that went No. 1 overall. The star of the show will be Breida against one of the league's worst run defenses. Miami feels good over this one. Dolphins 26-21

Projected record: 4-8

Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Opponent win total: 11.5

Prediction: Again, the NFL did the Dolphins zero favors with this schedule. The Dolphins pass defense will be tested by Patrick Mahomes throughout the day and get beat for a pair of long touchdowns. This game isn't Miami's finest moment, but the Dolphins will get a glimpse of how good they can be in a few years time. Chiefs 37-20

Projected record: 4-9

Week 15 vs. Patriots

Opponent win total: 9.0

Prediction: The Dolphins are always good for one win a year against the Patriots. This is the week Miami accomplishes the task as Shaq Lawson gets to Jarrett Stidham three times and Tagovailoa rushes for two touchdowns in a stellar performance on the ground. New England struggles to score in this one as Miami puts up its best defensive performance of the year. Dolphins 20-10

Projected record: 5-9

Week 16 at Raiders

Opponent win total: 7.5

Prediction: Tagovailoa will give Vegas all it can handle, testing the Raiders defense with his mobility. At the end of the day, Jacobs and Devontae Booker tear up one of the league's worst run defenses as the Raiders are fighting for their playoff lives. The Dolphins play hard, but come up a bit short as they look to surpass the five wins they had last year. Raiders 30-20

Projected record: 5-10

Week 17 at Bills

Opponent win total: 9.0

Prediction: The Bills are fighting for the AFC East title and don't have it locked up yet, so all hands will be on deck for the Dolphins -- who will look to play spoiler like they did in Week 17 last year. Buffalo isn't going to take Miami lightly at home and make sure it wins this game with the division on the line. The Dolphins are a year away from contention in this division and don't take the over on this team with a brutal schedule in 2020. Trust the process, Miami will be alright. Bills 23-17

Projected record: 5-11