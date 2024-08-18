PHILADELPHIA -- After a rainy start to the weekend, the sun shined brightly on a crisp Sunday morning at the NovaCare Complex. The Philadelphia Eagles are entering their final week of training camp and open practices, having practices in five of the next six days before their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
This practice was one of the longest of the summer, clocking in at one hour and 53 minutes. There were plenty of team drills and a 1-on-1 battles to go around in the Sunday morning session, one which the dog days of summer took their toll.
Plenty of observations from Day 14 of Eagles camp, so let's get right into them:
1-on-1 battles
Between the team periods, it was worth running over to the side of the field to check out the 1-on-1 matchups between the offensive linemen. Here were the battles and some observations on how everyone fared:
- Center Cam Jurgens was bull rushed by defensive tackle Jordan Davis, but held him off.
- Defensive tackle Jalen Carter beats right tackle Darian Kinnard on the edge, as Kinnard held him.
- Guard Landon Dickerson holds off defensive tackle Milton Williams, but Dickerson came up limping after the rep. He didn't miss a snap in team drills.
- Defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV blew past offensive tackle Anim Dankwah.
- Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher pushed back center Dylan McMahon, but McMahon got the upper hand at the end. This was ruled a draw.
- Guard Max Scharping held off pass rusher Bryce Huff on the edge.
- Milton Williams blew past Gottlieb Ayedze in a bull rush.
- Dankwah got his rematch against Booker, but held Booker as he was about to beat him.
- Defensive end Brandon Graham beat guard Trevor Keegan off the edge in a battle of Michigan draft picks.
- McMahon held off defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu in a bull rush.
- Booker finished 3 for 3 on the 1-on-1 matchups. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mentioned him in a question regarding backup nose tackles.
Injuries
There was a long list of injuries heading into Day 14 of practice, and the situation didn't get any better with one of their starting guards leaving and another one hobbled during the session.
Mekhi Becton left practice with an apparent right leg injury, as the Eagles starting right guard appeared to be favoring that side when he headed into the locker room. Becton does wear a brace on his right knee, which he said he wore last season with the New York Jets. He was favoring his right leg in a practice session last week, but noted he was "good" and he "finished practice."
Guard Landon Dickerson also was hobbling most of the practice, appearing to favor his knee after the first team was finished in one of the team sessions. Dickerson came off limping after a 1-on-1 rep with Milton Williams, but stayed and finished the practice. Dickerson missed some of the first week of camp with a lacerated toe, but left a practice early with the knee injury. He did return later that practice, but hasn't missed a day of the open practices since the toe injury.
Second-team guard Tyler Steen is still out with an ankle injury he aggravated in the second preseason game. With Becton and Steen out, Brett Toth took over the first-team right guard duties.
Those were the injuries during the practice, but what about before practice began?
Did not practice: DT Gabe Hall (hamstring), OL Matt Hennessy (back), TE E.J. Jenkins (knee), OT Lane Johnson (vet day), WR Joseph Ngata (ankle), DT Moro Ojomo (hip), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), S Caden Sterns (knee), WR John Ross (concussion), OL Tyler Steen (ankle), WR Johnny Wilson (concussion).
Limited: LB Oren Burks (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, (shoulder), DB Cooper DeJean (hamstring).
Wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin) is no longer limited and Johnson had the first veteran rest day (that we know of) this camp. This was a common practice when Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox were here.
Depth chart updates
- Fred Johnson was the starting right tackle with Lane Johnson getting a rest day.
- With Becton and Tyler Steen injured, Brett Toth played right guard with the first team after Becton left.
- Devin White and Zack Baun started at linebacker. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. earned some first-team reps with White, while Nakobe Dean also mixed in.
- Quinyon Mitchell was in the slot and Isaiah Rodgers started at outside cornerback. Fangio mentioned prior to practice that Mitchell would be a "corner and corner only," but they got to have a nickel cornerback. Hence, why Mitchell is in that role.
- Jake Elliott did the kickoffs for the new kickoff formation instead of Braden Mann. Isaiah Rodgers and Kenneth Gainwell were the kick returners.
Player observations
- Nakobe Dean has had a good week of practice, but Sunday might have been one of his best with the Eagles. Dean won't admit as such, but he's been around the football when it's his opportunity to make a play. He pummeled DeVonta Smith on a pass in the flat to the wide receiver, likely breaking it up without the hit. Whatever switch Dean flipped on, it may be leading to a starting job. He is certainly 100% back from his foot injury. Or as Dean says, "I'm not back. I'm better."
- Not a great day for Tanner McKee, as the quarterback threw two interceptions in Sunday's practice. Ben VanSumeren picked off McKee during the 11-on-11 team period when he was with the third team. When McKee entered with the second team in red zone offense, he telegraphed a pass to Britain Covey that defensive back Parry Nickerson took 95 yards the other way for the touchdown. Fangio and the defense were celebrating, but this practice wasn't the best one for McKee. This was McKee's best shot to potentially snatch the QB2 job, and he didn't do well in the session. This was Clayton Thorson-level bad.
- Darius Slay had an excellent day in the red zone, breaking up a pass in the right corner of the end zone that was intended for A.J. Brown. Quinyon Mitchell also broke up a pass Jalen Hurts forced into double coverage that only DeVonta Smith could get if an offensive player was able to snatch it. The offense was clearly frustrated with the call as players were opinionated over the play. This wasn't a good day for the offense.
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a strong day, thanks to the struggles of the second and third team. Trotter had a pass breakup on consecutive plays, one of which was deflected at the line. Both of these were deflected at the line. There were a lot of pass breakups in this practice, as Terrell Lewis, Zech McPhearson and Brandon Smith compiled them on the stat sheet. McKee wasn't the only quarterback getting passes batted down, as Kenny Pickett was also in this brigade.
- Josh Sweat had one of his best practices on the year, having a sack on three consecutive plays. Sweat had Fred Johnson's number throughout practice and was in the backfield throughout the day. Jalen Carter also got a few pressures in the backfield in there, especially when Brett Toth was in at right guard. The Eagles need all five of their starting offensive linemen healthy if they are going to compete for the Super Bowl. The depth on the right side of the offensive line is a concern.
- Saquon Barkley had an excellent practice, especially when the Eagles got into the red zone. On the first play of the red zone session, Barkley busted through the A gap and cut to the outside to score a touchdown. His pass protection has also been excellent throughout camp, which Barkley admitted he's worked on that portion of his game over the past two years. When the Eagles unleash Barkley, this offense should be dangerous on Sundays.
- Still no interceptions for Jalen Hurts through 14 practices. It helps A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith seem to get open every play, even when the defense gives the Eagles excellent looks. The blitzing schemes Fangio is coming up with is helping out Hurts.