PHILADELPHIA -- After a rainy start to the weekend, the sun shined brightly on a crisp Sunday morning at the NovaCare Complex. The Philadelphia Eagles are entering their final week of training camp and open practices, having practices in five of the next six days before their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

This practice was one of the longest of the summer, clocking in at one hour and 53 minutes. There were plenty of team drills and a 1-on-1 battles to go around in the Sunday morning session, one which the dog days of summer took their toll.

Plenty of observations from Day 14 of Eagles camp, so let's get right into them:

1-on-1 battles

Between the team periods, it was worth running over to the side of the field to check out the 1-on-1 matchups between the offensive linemen. Here were the battles and some observations on how everyone fared:

Injuries

There was a long list of injuries heading into Day 14 of practice, and the situation didn't get any better with one of their starting guards leaving and another one hobbled during the session.

Mekhi Becton left practice with an apparent right leg injury, as the Eagles starting right guard appeared to be favoring that side when he headed into the locker room. Becton does wear a brace on his right knee, which he said he wore last season with the New York Jets. He was favoring his right leg in a practice session last week, but noted he was "good" and he "finished practice."

Guard Landon Dickerson also was hobbling most of the practice, appearing to favor his knee after the first team was finished in one of the team sessions. Dickerson came off limping after a 1-on-1 rep with Milton Williams, but stayed and finished the practice. Dickerson missed some of the first week of camp with a lacerated toe, but left a practice early with the knee injury. He did return later that practice, but hasn't missed a day of the open practices since the toe injury.

Second-team guard Tyler Steen is still out with an ankle injury he aggravated in the second preseason game. With Becton and Steen out, Brett Toth took over the first-team right guard duties.

Those were the injuries during the practice, but what about before practice began?

Did not practice: DT Gabe Hall (hamstring), OL Matt Hennessy (back), TE E.J. Jenkins (knee), OT Lane Johnson (vet day), WR Joseph Ngata (ankle), DT Moro Ojomo (hip), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen), S Caden Sterns (knee), WR John Ross (concussion), OL Tyler Steen (ankle), WR Johnny Wilson (concussion).

Limited: LB Oren Burks (knee), TE Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, (shoulder), DB Cooper DeJean (hamstring).

Wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin) is no longer limited and Johnson had the first veteran rest day (that we know of) this camp. This was a common practice when Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox were here.

