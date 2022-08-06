The New York Jets may get some additional help along the offensive line. According to a report from NFL Network, former Texans and Seahawks tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

Brown, 36, spent the last four-plus seasons in Seattle after arriving via trade from Houston. During his 14-year career, he has made five Pro Bowls, including last season. He started all 17 games at left tackle for the Seahawks last year, though he had a somewhat down year by his standards, allowing 33 pressures and eight sacks, and taking five penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.

Still, he is a veteran who can be counted on in pass protection, which could help second-year quarterback Zach Wilson as he attempts to improve upon a disappointing rookie season. That the Jets are even taking a look at Brown during training camp makes it seem like 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton may not be living up to the coaching staff's expectations. Becton played just one game last season due to injuries and there have been myriad concerns about his weight and conditioning.

New York pursued offensive line upgrades this offseason in the form of Laken Tomlinson and fourth-round pick Max Mitchell, but did not use one of its three first-rounders on a tackle despite rumors that it was considering doing so. (The Jets ultimately took Sauce Gardner at No. 4, Garrett Wilson at No. 10, and traded up for Jermaine Johnson II at No. 26.) The Jets do have options at tackle including George Fant, Chuma Edoga, and Mitchell, but if they're considering bringing in Brown, maybe they feel they need someone with more experience.

It is worth noting that Brown was arrested earlier this offseason and faced charges for allegedly possession a concealed weapon at Los Angeles International Airport. He was released on $10,000 bond.