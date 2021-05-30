The Indianapolis Colts are working in a new starting quarterback for the third time in three seasons. It's the Carson Wentz era this time around, and the Colts are hoping that his experience playing for Frank Reich, along with the team's offensive line, will help him recapture the magic he had with Philadelphia in the 2017 season.

How will that work out for the AFC South favorites? Well, that's why we're here. In the space below, we will break down every game on Indy's schedule for this upcoming season, and give a final record prediction. The Colts' over/under stands at 10 wins, according to our friends at William Hill Sportsbook.

(Note: Over/Under win totals for every opponent are also courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook)

Need a quick betting primer on your favorite NFL team for the 2021 season? Here are links to schedule breakdowns for all 32 clubs.



Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Line: Colts -2.5

Opponent win total: O/U 10

The Colts stumble to start right against the first of two NFC West opponents. It's a time game all afternoon long, but just as he has done so many times before, Russell Wilson helps his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-minute drive to put the Seahawks over the top.

Prediction: Colts lose 24-17

Projected record: 0-1

Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

In a reversal of fortunes from Week 1, this time it's the Colts engineering a late-game victory. DeForest Buckner gets a strip-sack on Matthew Stafford on a key third down as the Rams attempt to mount a last-ditch comeback, sealing the game for Indianapolis and evening the Colts' record at 1-1.

Prediction: Colts win 23-21

Projected record: 1-1

Week 3 at Tennessee Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The Titans stake out an early AFC South lead as Derrick Henry runs roughshod over Matt Eberflus' defense. Carson Wentz puts up a valiant effort against the thin Tennessee secondary, but ultimately the Colts just do not have the firepower to keep up with their division rivals on the road.

Prediction: Colts lose 29-21

Projected record: 1-2

Week 4 at Miami Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Brian Flores welcomes the Colts to Miami by begging Wentz to beat him by throwing the ball, but Byron Jones and Xavien Howard lock down all the receivers on the outside. Indy drops to 1-3 as the Dolphins bottle up Jonathan Taylor and let Jaylen Waddle get loose for his first NFL touchdown -- a 60-yarder late in the third quarter that puts the Dolphins up for good.

Prediction: Colts lose 20-10

Projected record: 1-3

Week 5 at Baltimore Ravens (MNF)

Opponent win total: O/U 11

Uh-oh. Things could be getting out of hand quickly for the Colts. Wentz finally gets untracked against a good defense and throws for three scores against a Baltimore unit that can't generate enough pressure on Indy's offensive line, but Lamar Jackson proves too much for Indy to handle on the other side of the ball. Jackson throws for two scores and runs for two more and puts Indy's season on the brink.

Prediction: Colts lose 31-24

Projected record: 1-4

Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Opponent win total: O/U 4.5

You know what a good cure for a season on the brink is? Playing the Texans, at home. Jonathan Taylor tears up Houston's defense, rushing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns as Indy cruises to an easy victory to get its season back on track.

Prediction: Colts win 33-13

Projected record: 2-4

Week 7 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Opponent win total: O/U 10

That's more like it. Indy goes on the road to San Francisco, beating the Niners on Sunday Night Football. This ends up being Jimmy Garoppolo's final start of the season, as the Niners turn to Trey Lance after Jimmy G can't get anything going offensively against a Colts defense that is starting to clamp down.

Prediction: Colts win 23-14

Projected record: 3-4

Week 8 vs. Tennessee Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The Colts get revenge for their early-season loss to the Titans by pulling off a win at home and evening their record at 4-4. Kenny Moore picks off Ryan Tannehill and takes it to the house midway through the fourth quarter, lifting Indy to a one-point victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Prediction: Colts win 28-27

Projected record: 4-4

Week 9 vs. New York Jets (TNF)

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Four days after getting back to .500, the Colts secure their fourth consecutive win. Zach Wilson and company have no answers against Buckner and Darius Leonard, and the Jets can't generate enough pressure on Wentz to affect him in the passing game. Hilton scores two of Indy's three touchdowns as the Colts roll.

Prediction: Colts win 21-10

Projected record: 5-4

Week 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Indianapolis jumps back into a tie for first place in the AFC South by nabbing a third consecutive home victory, this time over Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Tim Tebow does not appear in the game.

Prediction: Colts win 26-17

Projected record: 6-4

Week 11 at Buffalo Bills

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

In a rematch of last year's playoff loss to the Bills, the Colts are unable to get a handle on Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Cole Beasley. Allen throws for a season-high 487 yards and four scores, giving the Colts their first loss since back in Week 5.

Prediction: Colts lose 37-20

Projected record: 6-5

Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponent win total: O/U 11.5

Just when it looked like the Colts were going on a run, they take back to back losses to contenders. Tom Brady makes himself right at home at Lucas Oil, and Tampa's fearsome pass rush wins the all-important matchup against the Colts' offensive line. Wentz is unable to handle the pressure and the Colts fall at the hands of the defending champs.

Prediction: Colts lose 27-17

Projected record: 6-6

Week 13 at Houston Texans

Opponent win total: 4.5

Once again, a matchup with the Texans comes at the perfect time for the Colts. There is no better recipe for snapping a losing streak than playing against one of the worst teams in the NFL. For the second time this year, the Colts beat the Texans to snap a multi-game slide.

Prediction: Colts win 30-20

Projected record: 7-6

Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Unlike Brady, Bill Belichick is unable to engineer his way to a win in Indianapolis. With Mac Jones now under center, the Pats struggle to move the ball against Indy's defense, while Taylor runs wild despite the Pats stacking the box to take away his rushing lanes. Indy once again ties Tennessee for the AFC South lead with an 8-6 record.

Prediction: Colts win 27-16

Projected record: 8-6

Week 16 at Arizona Cardinals (Saturday)

Opponent win total: O/U 8

On the road on a short week, the Colts lose a heartbreaker to Kyler Murray and company. It's not quite the Hail Murray, but the Cardinals do get a late touchdown pass from Murray to DeAndre Hopkins that puts them over the top and damages Indy's playoff hopes, which now require a 2-0 closing stretch and some help from other teams.

Prediction: Colts lose 31-27

Projected record: 8-7

Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

The Colts get the first of two much-needed wins, beating the Raiders in a game that's not as close as the final score. Indy has a double-digit lead for most of the afternoon, only to allow a garbage-time touchdown from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs that makes it a three-point affair. After getting the help they needed, the Colts have a win-and-you're-in game against the Jaguars in Week 18.

Prediction: Colts win 27-24

Projected record: 9-7

Week 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Indy gets into the playoffs by dominating Jacksonville from start to finish. Buckner and the defense control the proceedings the whole way, while each of the team's three tight ends finds himself in the end zone at one point. The Colts and Titans each finish the season with a 10-7 record, with one making the playoffs as the AFC South champion and the other grabbing the No. 7 seed in the conference.

Prediction: Colts win 27-13

Projected record: 10-7