Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs told reporters he broke the ring finger on his right hand during the 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots, per The Athletic. Jacobs rushed four times for five yards in the first quarter before exiting the game with what was described as a hand injury. Kaleb Johnson ended up leading the Packers in rushing with 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Pierre Strong Jr. chipped in with 22 yards on eight carries.

Jacobs appeared to get one of the fingers on his right hand stuck in the face mask of Patriots safety Craig Woodson during a rushing attempt. He says they will find a way to play through it, but Jacobs struggled to grip the ball.

In three games this season, Jacobs has rushed 36 times for 80 yards and one touchdown. The Packers actually recorded the fewest rushing yards (485) by a winning team through eight games in NFL history, according to CBS Sports Research.

While Jacobs will attempt to play through the injury, it does throw an interesting wrinkle into Tuesday's trade deadline. Green Bay entered Sunday with the worst rushing offense in the NFL at 60.6 yards per game. Could the Packers be interested in acquiring Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts or Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans?

The Packers' rushing offense has been a disaster, but Green Bay's passing attack is on fire. Jordan Love threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots, while Christian Watson caught seven passes for 171 yards and one touchdown, and Matthew Golden 10 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. They became the fourth duo since 2000 to have 160 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown each in a game, and the first since Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins in 2022.