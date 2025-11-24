The Saints are holding kicker tryouts this week after their latest loss to the Falcons dropped them to 2-9 on the season, according to multiple reports. Among the names they are bringing in to New Orleans for a look is Justin Tucker, the former Ravens kicker who served a 10-game suspension to start this season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Tucker is accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists and was released by the Ravens this offseason after spending the entirety of his 13-year career in Baltimore. Tucker was once the best kicker in the league, but had serious struggles in 2024, hitting just 73.3% of his 30 field goal attempts for the Ravens.

At 36 years old, there's reason to wonder if he has much left in his right leg that was at one point the most reliable in the NFL. On top of that, while Tucker is not facing any lawsuits or legal filings related to the accusations, any team signing him will have to be willing to take on the questions that will inevitably follow him about what led the league to suspend him after an investigation into the alleged inappropriate conduct.

The Saints, a team well outside playoff contention, seem like a strange choice to welcome that kind of scrutiny, but New Orleans will at least see what Tucker can bring on the field -- along with former Browns, Bengals and Commanders kicker Cade York -- before deciding if they want to sign him and take on the questions that would follow.