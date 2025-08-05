The Los Angeles Rams are keeping one of their ascending offensive players for the long haul. The team has reached an agreement with running back Kyren Williams on a three-year, $33 million extension that includes $23 million guaranteed, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN.

It was a well-earned extension for Williams, who accounted for a league-high 43% of his team's offensive touches last season, according to ESPN Research. Last season, Williams rushed for a career-high 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to catching 34 passes and two touchdowns.

A 2022 fifth-round pick, Williams became the Rams' starting running back during his second season. That year, he led the NFL in average yards per game (95.3 yards) en route to earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He parlayed that success into an even better 2024 campaign.

Williams' 26 touchdowns since the start of the 2023 season is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL over that span. Only Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Titans running back Derrick Henry and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have rushed for more scores than Williams over the past two seasons.

Williams will become the eighth current running back who is averaging more than $10 million a season. He is also the eighth running back that has a contract that includes at least $20 million guaranteed.

While Williams has received his extension, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is still awaiting his. Cook, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is currently staging a hold-in as he hopes to get a new deal sometime between now and the start of the regular season.