The NFL regular season is nearly two-thirds of the way complete as we enter Week 12. While the playoff races are starting to take over the talk of the league, the injury reports are also piling up as all 32 teams enter the homestretch.

Let's take a look at how each NFL team is faring from a health standpoint. Below is a rundown of every team's initial injury report entering this week's games.

All NFL sports betting odds courtesy of BetMGM.

The Steelers won't have Highsmith on a short week, but are relatively healthy for Thursday. Highsmith didn't play in Sunday's win over the Ravens, so he'll have an extra 10 days to get right. Preston Smith and Nick Herbig will take the added pass-rushing snaps in Highsmith's absence.

No injury designation for tight end David Njoku (knee) or defensive end Myles Garrett (hip) for the Browns, as both will play on Thursday. Njoku was a full participant in practice while Garrett was limited.

The Panthers held out running back Miles Sanders (ankle) in Wednesday's practice, along with outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee). Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) were limited.

A surprise to see running back D'Andre Swift on the injury report for the Bears, as he's battling a groin injury. Swift did not practice on Wednesday while offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ankle) was limited.

Analysis to come

A walkthrough for the Lions on Wednesday, but tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder) was a full participant. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), who is on his 21-day practice clock, was a full participant.

The Colts had a short injury report to start the week, as tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) was the only nonparticipant. Indianapolis held a walkthrough, so the report is an estimate. Tackle Braden Smith (foot) was limited.

The Patriots had safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) as a limited participant along with tight end Austin Hooper (neck). Offensive lineman Cole Strange is on injured reserve/designated for return and was limited as well.

The Dolphins held out tackle Terron Armstead (knee) in Wednesday's practice (which was a walkthrough). Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) was a limited participant, as was cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee). Running back Raheem Mostert (hip) was a full participant.

The Buccaneers are expected to have wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) back on Sunday, as he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Running back Bucky Irving (toe) was a full participant. Cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not practice.

Everyone practiced for the Giants on Wednesday as they came off their bye week. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (knee) was limited as was pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist).

The Commanders had the mini-bye from playing on Thursday last week, but cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) still hasn't practiced. Lattimore was a nonparticipant in Wednesday's practice while kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) was a limited participant. No injury designation for quarterback Jayden Daniels (ribs).

Analysis to come

No Trent Williams (ankle) for the 49ers on Wednesday, as he was listed as a nonparticipant. Running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) was given a rest day. Quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) were limited.

Analysis to come

Analysis to come

Analysis to come