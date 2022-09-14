The 2022 NFL season is officially underway, and the next few months are about to feel like a fever dream. It seems as though Week 1 of the regular season just ended, but Week 2 officially begins tomorrow! We unfortunately saw several injuries around the league in the first week of the season -- including some big names going down. Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a pec injury that will cost him some time, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that required surgery.

Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports, and the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

Justin Herbert and Co. will have to face the Chiefs without starting wideout Keenan Allen, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Parham will miss this game as well. One of his best career games actually came against Kansas City, as he caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in K.C. last year. Jackson is questionable to play in what could be his first action of the season, as he's been sidelined due to an ankle procedure. Jackson was projected to be a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, although head coach Brandon Staley sounded like things were moving in the right direction.

Butker will miss Week 2 after slipping on a kickoff in the season opener and injuring his ankle. Former New York Jets kicker Matt Amendola is expected to replace him, per ESPN. Second-year offensive guard Trey Smith is an important facet of this offensive line, and he is officially questionable to play. He was limited on Monday and Tuesday due to an ankle injury, but was a full participant on Wednesday, which is a positive development.

Tom Brady was given a rest day by the Buccaneers and did not participate in practice. Meanwhile, receivers Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all did not practice due to injury reasons. Corner Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) also didn't practice. Meanwhile, receiver Mike Evans (calf), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Breshad Perriman (knee), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) were all limited.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) was the only Saints player missing from practice, but they had a boatload of folks listed as limited. Jameis Winston headlines that group as the team notes he is dealing with a back injury. Running back Mark Ingram (ankle), defensive end Cameron Jordan (hip), running back Alvin Kamara (ribs), safety Marcus Maye (ankle), receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), cornerback Alontae Taylor (hip), guard Calvin Throckmorton (illness), running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring), and tackle Landon Young (hip) were all limited as well.

Just two players sat out of practice on Wednesday for Carolina, as defensive end Marquis Haynes is nursing a hip injury, while star running back Christian McCaffrey sat out just to rest. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and linebacker Brandon Smith (thigh) were limited, as was star right tackle Taylor Moton, who is dealing with a knee injury. He was seen working through individual drills wearing a brace on his right knee.

In New York, the Giants were without defensive backs Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) on Wednesday along with wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee). Center Jon Feliciano (lower leg), defensive end, Azzez Ojulari (calf), defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder), and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) were all limited.

Terron Armstead (toe) was held out of Dolphins practice on Wednesday, but also mentioned that he was given a veteran rest day, so this situation doesn't seem as ominous. Linebacker Melvin Ingram was also given a veteran rest day. Elsewhere, Salvon Ahmed (heel), tight end Cethan Carter (concussion), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle), and wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) were all DNPs due to injury reasons. Tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) were limited.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-6)

The Jets were missing three players when they hit the practice field to begin the week: offensive tackle George Fant (knee), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) and safety Jordan Whitehead (ankle). Receiver Braxton Berrios (heel), punter Braden Mann (back), and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were all limited. As it relates to Wilson, head coach Robert Saleh did announce on Wednesday that the team will be sticking with veteran Joe Flacco as its starting QB in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Browns gave wideout Amari Cooper a veteran rest day, but did hold out fellow receiver Michael Woods II due to an illness. Offensive lineman Jack Conklin (knee) was limited.

Washington listed guard Wes Schweitzer as the only player to not participate on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Fellow guard Trai Turner (quad), linebacker Jamin Davis (not injury related), safety Kamren Curl (thumb), and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (groin) were all limited.

The Detroit Lions had a number of key players missing from practice on Wednesday, including star running back D'Andre Swift, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Along with Swift, center Frank Ragnow (groin, foot), defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee), guard Tommy Kraemer (back), and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (calf) were all held out. Guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) were both limited.

Colts have a couple of key wide receiver banged up as the prepare to take on Jacksonville. On Wednesday, the team listed rookie Alec Pierce as a non-participant due to a concussion while Michael Pittman Jr. was limited with a hip injury. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) was also held out of practice and corner Kenny Moore II (hip) was limited.

The Jaguars had no injuries to report.

New England Patriots (-1.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after suffering a back injury in the opener against Miami. That would signal that he is in line to play in Week 2 in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (toe) did not practice. Safeties Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and Adrian Phillips (ribs) were limited as were guard Cole Strange (shoulder) and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle).

As the Steelers hit the practice field, they were, of course, without pass rusher T.J. Watt (pectoral). He's already been ruled out for this matchup against New England, but the injury may not keep him out for the entire season. Running back Najee Harris (foot) was limited, as was cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) and offensive lineman Mason Cole (ankle). Linebacker Rob Spillane (eye) was listed as a full participant.

Analysis to come

Running back Damien Williams (ribs) was unable to practice on Wednesday, but the team did see rookie wideout Drake London (knee) practice fully.

Analysis to come

Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Wideout Trent Taylor (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) were the two players missing from Bengals practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) and tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) were both listed as limited.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) was naturally listed as a non-participant in practice as he recovers from surgery will miss Sunday's Week 1 matchup. Joining him as a DNP were guard Connor McGovern (ankle), safety Jayron Kearse (knee), and defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh). Veteran receiver Michael Gallup (knee) was limited.

The big news out of Denver came from head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who noted that safety Justin Simmons will "miss some time" after he suffered a thigh injury in the second half of the Broncos opener against the Seahawks. He is continuing to be evaluated.

The Bears are relatively healthy to begin the week of practice, listing only wideout Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder) on the initial injury report. They were both limited.

In Green Bay, guard Jon Runyan was the lone player not participating on Wednesday. The team did see tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) practice on a limited basis, along with wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle).

Analysis to come